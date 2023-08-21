NFL News and Rumors

Joe Burrow And Joe Montana Team Up For Guinness Non-Alcoholic Beer Ad

Wendi Oliveros
Two of the most famous NFL quarterbacks with the first name “Joe”, team up for a Guinness non-alcoholic beer commercial.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana and Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow appear in the commercial where Burrow is wearing a jersey with the number 0.

Montana appears interested in also wearing the number 0 which is allowed for the first time in the NFL in 2023.


Proceeds from the sale of the Joe Burrow Guinness Zero jersey go to the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Montana and Burrow are no strangers to working together on behalf of Guinness and its philanthropic efforts.

In the spring, they were in Brooklyn working at a Food Rescue Center on behalf of the company.

The day before that project, they were at the New York Stock Exchange ringing the bell on behalf of Guinness.

And they appeared on the Today show together during that time.

 

Burrow has made it no secret that he wants to emulate the success of Montana, a four-time Super Bowl Champion, and three-time Super Bowl MVP with the San Francisco 49ers.

The other good news of the day regarding Burrow is that he is reportedly progressing well in the recovery from his calf injury in training camp in late July and should be on the field in Week 1 when the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on September 10.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
