Two of the most famous NFL quarterbacks with the first name “Joe”, team up for a Guinness non-alcoholic beer commercial.

Hall of Famer Joe Montana and Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow appear in the commercial where Burrow is wearing a jersey with the number 0.

Montana appears interested in also wearing the number 0 which is allowed for the first time in the NFL in 2023.

Have you heard the new #9 is 0?? 👀 Joe Burrow and and Joe Montana partner up for the new non alcoholic beverage of Guinness! #Bengals #Whodey pic.twitter.com/1nLF8KPt5i — The Benjamin (@betthebenjamin) August 21, 2023



Proceeds from the sale of the Joe Burrow Guinness Zero jersey go to the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana Guinness beer commercial pic.twitter.com/NFgtyx3G72 — NotTylerBoyd🐐 (@TylerBoydSzn) August 21, 2023

Montana and Burrow are no strangers to working together on behalf of Guinness and its philanthropic efforts.

In the spring, they were in Brooklyn working at a Food Rescue Center on behalf of the company.

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana volunteered at a repack at our Food Rescue Center in Brooklyn on Thursday as part of the Guinness 1 Million Hours Pledge. 💚 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MyjpBxqfZl — City Harvest (@CityHarvest) March 18, 2023

The day before that project, they were at the New York Stock Exchange ringing the bell on behalf of Guinness.

Joe Burrow & Joe Montana ringing the Closing Bell at the @NYSE today for @GuinnessUS (yes Burrow has a Guinness chain) @TheStreet pic.twitter.com/Ibw28Nv4tn — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) March 17, 2023

And they appeared on the Today show together during that time.

Football stars Joe Montana @JoeMontana and Joe Burrow @JoeyB are teaming up with City Harvest to support their communities facing food insecurity. The two also weigh in on the sport — past and present. pic.twitter.com/1soq1uGDsw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2023

Burrow has made it no secret that he wants to emulate the success of Montana, a four-time Super Bowl Champion, and three-time Super Bowl MVP with the San Francisco 49ers.

The other good news of the day regarding Burrow is that he is reportedly progressing well in the recovery from his calf injury in training camp in late July and should be on the field in Week 1 when the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on September 10.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor, on QB Joe Burrow: “He looks great. Physically walking around, he looks as good as he’s ever looked.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023

