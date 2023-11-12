Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow paid homage to his dad before the Bengals Week 10 game with the Houston Texans.

It has become a side hobby for fans to watch and see what players wear as they arrive at the games, and they were treated to a throwback in Week 10 with Burrow.

He wore another Burrow jersey, his father Jimmy Burrow’s jersey when he played with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes from 1977-1980.

Joe Burrow pulling up in his dad’s CFL jersey is tough 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IJjLtjkBpO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2023

Football fans tend to forget that Joe Burrow is a second-generation NFL player.

Though Jimmy Burrow spent the majority of his career in the CFL, he was a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1976, drafted by the Packers with the No. 218 pick in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft.

He played 54 games in the CFL.

The elder Burrow had 17 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in his CFL career including his time with the Alouettes and brief stints with the Calgary Stampedes and the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Jimmy Burrow won one Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 1977.

Great talk this week during ‘Radio Row North’ as we talked with Jimmy Burrow, who played for the @MTLAlouettes, helping them win a Gray Cup in the 1970s. He’s the father of LSU QB and possible No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. LISTEN HERE:https://t.co/fHCDF9hB7U pic.twitter.com/X5Nvpt7v8u — The Game FM (@TheGameFM) February 2, 2020

Maybe one of these weeks we will see a vintage Burrow Packers jersey even though he only appeared in three games for the Packers.

In the meantime, the 5-3 Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak as they host the 4-4 Houston Texans at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, November 12.

Burrow will be without one of his favorite wide receiving targets, Tee Higgins, but given how the Bengals offense has come to life in recent weeks, he has other capable players (like Ja’Marr Chase) to get the ball to.

Despite being listed as questionable for today due to his back injury, Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase officially is active vs. the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2023