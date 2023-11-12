NFL News and Rumors

Joe Burrow Pays Homage To His Dad CFL Player Jimmy Burrow Before Bengals Week 10 Game

Wendi Oliveros
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow paid homage to his dad before the Bengals Week 10 game with the Houston Texans.

It has become a side hobby for fans to watch and see what players wear as they arrive at the games, and they were treated to a throwback in Week 10 with Burrow.

He wore another Burrow jersey, his father Jimmy Burrow’s jersey when he played with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes from 1977-1980.

Football fans tend to forget that Joe Burrow is a second-generation NFL player.

Though Jimmy Burrow spent the majority of his career in the CFL, he was a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1976, drafted by the Packers with the No. 218 pick in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft.

He played 54 games in the CFL.

The elder Burrow had 17 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in his CFL career including his time with the Alouettes and brief stints with the Calgary Stampedes and the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Jimmy Burrow won one Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 1977.

Maybe one of these weeks we will see a vintage Burrow Packers jersey even though he only appeared in three games for the Packers.

In the meantime, the 5-3 Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak as they host the 4-4 Houston Texans at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, November 12.

Burrow will be without one of his favorite wide receiving targets, Tee Higgins, but given how the Bengals offense has come to life in recent weeks, he has other capable players (like Ja’Marr Chase) to get the ball to.

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
