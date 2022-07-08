John Konchar agrees to three-year contract extension with Grizzlies

John Konchar has agreed to sign a three-year, $19 million contract extension with the Grizzlies. According to George Langberg, Konchar’s agent, the contract is fully guaranteed. The guard from Purdue-Ft. Wayne went undrafted in 2019. His journey to stardom in the NBA began when he signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Jul. 8, 2019. He averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his rookie season.

Then, one year later, he signed a multi-year contract extension with Memphis. The undrafted guard made $2.2 million last season. Now, his career earnings will reach $30 million in the upcoming future. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Konchar averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 72 games played. Not to mention, he shot 51.5% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

John Konchar recorded career-high numbers last season

Furthermore, Konchar posted career-high numbers in points, assists and minutes played per game in the 2021-22 season. On Dec. 2, in the Grizzlies’ 152-79 crushing victory over the Thunder, the guard recorded 17 points in 26 minutes of action. Of course, the team’s 73-point win was the biggest blowout in NBA history.

Plus, in the Grizzlies’ 133-103 pounding win over the Pacers on Mar. 24, Konchar tied his career high with 18 points scored in 25 minutes played. In the team’s 139-110 season-finale loss against the Celtics on Apr. 10, the third-year player finished his performance with his first career triple-double. He amassed 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Konchar was one of the most important role players on the Grizzlies’ bench last season. The 26-year-old is developing his own game with each passing season. In the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard ended his outing with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals in the Grizzlies’ 134-95 win over the Warriors in Game 5. Check out other stories concerning John Konchar on our main page.

The Grizzlies can overcome injuries this time around

After undergoing foot surgery, Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 season. Coach Taylor Jenkins will have to use Killian Tillie and Steven Adams more often during his absence. This should not pose a problem. Ja Morant also injured his right knee during Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs.

However, the Grizzlies have a lot of backcourt depth. Aside from Morant and Konchar, the team still has Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Danny Green and Desmond Bane among others. Bane signed a multi-year contract with Memphis on Nov. 25, 2020.

Additionally, last month, Green and David Roddy were traded by the 76ers to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton. In 62 games played, Green averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game with the Sixers in the 2021-22 season.

He started in 28 of those 62 games last season. Other news stories related to John Konchar or the Grizzlies are on the main page.

