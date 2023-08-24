NFL News and Rumors

John Lynch On Trey Lance: Will Most Likely Remain With 49ers

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance

One day after deciding Trey Lance would not be the backup quarterback, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch believes the former No. 3 pick will likely remain with the team this season.

John Lynch: Trey Lance Most Likely To Remain With 49ers

Speaking to KNBR radio on Thursday morning, Lynch explained how Lance will probably be the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, they will continue to explore trade options.

“That’s the most likely option,” Lynch said. “We’re very happy with Trey. That’s probably the most likely option is that he’s here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that’s not something that we’d turn a blind eye to. But that’s not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team. We’re getting close to Pittsburgh [in Week 1].”

Lance lost the backup role to Sam Darnold, who signed with the 49ers in the offseason. Both quarterbacks are behind Brock Purdy, who will start Week 1.

Upon hearing the news, Lynch said Lance was devastated but handled it “incredibly well, with class.”

“When you put your heart and soul into something and it doesn’t come to fruition, you’re going to be devastated,” Lynch said. “That’s the type of competitor he is. But we’re in a good place, he’ll be back in the building today and we’re moving forward.”

Trey Lance With Rocky Start To Career

The 49ers traded three first-round picks and one third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick, which they used to draft Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance served as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021. The rookie started two games when Garoppolo missed time with injuries, going 1-1.

Lance was named the starting quarterback to start the 2022 season. In Week 2, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Dan Girolamo

