Some predicted this would happen from the moment the San Francisco 49ers signed Sam Darnold during the NFL offseason.

The 49ers were done with Trey Lance the second they brought in Sam Darnold and made it an open competition for the backup job. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 23, 2023



Darnold has beaten out Trey Lance for the QB2 position and will be Brock Purdy’s backup for the season.

Where that decision leaves Lance, 23, whom the team traded up to acquire in the 2021 NFL Draft as the third overall pick, remains to be seen.

With Sam Darnold being announced as QB2 behind Brock Purdy, let’s take a look at who the #49ers passed on. Three first round picks were dealt to get him btw. pic.twitter.com/n8pfY5KgvL — Shadow (@TariqIsland) August 23, 2023

The 49ers gave 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins to move up to get Lance.

Reportedly the 49ers are “exploring options” for Lance.

The #49ers are naming Sam Darnold their No. 2 quarterback and the team is exploring options with Trey Lance, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Darnold will back up Brock Purdy, while the future of Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 — is unclear. pic.twitter.com/HxXQkfM6nq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Of course, the 49ers are thrilled that Purdy has exceeded all recovery timelines from his March elbow surgery and is ready to play.

They have also been pleased with Darnold’s contributions to the team; he has performed well.

Holding on the play negates a terrific throw by Sam Darnold but doesn’t matter… Sam put it on film to beat the blitz. Great job Darnold! pic.twitter.com/SE1NuMWkVT — CROCKPOT🤴🏾 (@Eric_Crocker) August 20, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023