San Francisco 49ers Name Sam Darnold As QB2 Behind Brock Purdy

Wendi Oliveros
Sam Darnold

Some predicted this would happen from the moment the San Francisco 49ers signed Sam Darnold during the NFL offseason.


Darnold has beaten out Trey Lance for the QB2 position and will be Brock Purdy’s backup for the season.

Where that decision leaves Lance, 23, whom the team traded up to acquire in the 2021 NFL Draft as the third overall pick, remains to be seen.

The 49ers gave 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins to move up to get Lance.

Reportedly the 49ers are “exploring options” for Lance.

Of course, the 49ers are thrilled that Purdy has exceeded all recovery timelines from his March elbow surgery and is ready to play.

They have also been pleased with Darnold’s contributions to the team; he has performed well.

49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL Training Camps
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

