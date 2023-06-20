MMA

Josh Emmett Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh_Emmett

The No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett is back in action as he takes on No. 9 ranked Ilia Topuria in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Jacksonville this Saturday, June 24th, 2023. Emmett is coming off a second-round submission loss to Yair Rodriguez that saw him lose out on a chance at gold. He will be looking to get back on track and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.

 Josh Emmett Career Earnings

Josh Emmett has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 7 years and has made an estimated $500,000.

In his last fight, he lost his interim featherweight title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284. He walked away with a base salary of $100,000 and with the promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $132,000.

Josh Emmett Net Worth

Josh Emmett is a longtime featherweight contender and has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million through various endorsements and being a brand ambassador for brands like Trifecta, Wahl grooming, Empire Pro Tape, Millions Athletes, and many more.

Emmett has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Josh Emmett UFC Record

Josh Emmett holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-3 which includes 6 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 9-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Jacksonville.

Josh Emmett Next Fight

Josh Emmett will fight Ilia Topuria in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Jacksonville. This fight will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Emmett (+260) making him a big underdog in this fight.

Josh Emmett Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Josh Emmett fights out of Sacramento, California but is originally from Phoenix, Arizona.

He is married to his wife Vanessa Emmett.

  • Age: 38
  • Born: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 70″
  • Coach/Trainer: Urijah Faber

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
bellator 297

Bellator 297 Loses Two Bouts, Including Former Title Challenger

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511
PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
MMA
joe schilling
Former MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Wins Legal Battle over 2021 Bar Fight Controversy
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top