Josh Emmett Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

The No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett is back in action as he takes on No. 9 ranked Ilia Topuria in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Jacksonville this Saturday, June 24th, 2023. Emmett is coming off a second-round submission loss to Yair Rodriguez that saw him lose out on a chance at gold. He will be looking to get back on track and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.

Josh Emmett Career Earnings

Josh Emmett has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 7 years and has made an estimated $500,000.

In his last fight, he lost his interim featherweight title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284. He walked away with a base salary of $100,000 and with the promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $132,000.

Josh Emmett Net Worth

Josh Emmett is a longtime featherweight contender and has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million through various endorsements and being a brand ambassador for brands like Trifecta, Wahl grooming, Empire Pro Tape, Millions Athletes, and many more.

Emmett has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Josh Emmett UFC Record

Josh Emmett holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-3 which includes 6 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 9-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Jacksonville.

Josh Emmett Next Fight

Josh Emmett will fight Ilia Topuria in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Jacksonville. This fight will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Emmett (+260) making him a big underdog in this fight.

Josh Emmett Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Josh Emmett fights out of Sacramento, California but is originally from Phoenix, Arizona.

He is married to his wife Vanessa Emmett.

Age: 38

38 Born: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Height: 5’6″

5’6″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 70″

70″ Coach/Trainer: Urijah Faber

