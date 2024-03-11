NFL Free Agency Shocker: Josh Jacobs To Sign With Packers

In an NFL free agency shocker, running back Josh Jacobs is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tim Pelissero reported Monday.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs is leaving Las Vegas for Green Bay. The 26-year-old played five seasons for the Raiders, becoming the NFL’s rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards. Jacobs was named to the Pro Bowl and made First-team All-Pro.

Injuries hampered Jacobs’ 2023 campaign. However, Jacobs still finished the season with 805 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Last offseason, the Raiders applied the franchise tag to Jacobs. After sitting out most of training camp, Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million on August 26, 2023.

“So Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones together with AJ Dillon out?” @RapSheet: “yes.” pic.twitter.com/xxPYxOqGoT — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) March 11, 2024

Packers Add Jacobs To Young Core

the Packers are the YOUNGEST team in the NFL by a mile current offensive skill players: QB Jordan Love (25 yrs old)

RB Josh Jacobs (26)

RB Aaron Jones (29)

WR Christian Watson (24)

WR Jayden Reed (23)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (22)

TE Luke Musgrave (23) https://t.co/MMDcqaGMxC — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 11, 2024

The addition of Jacobs is a surprising one, considering the Packers have running back Aaron Jones under contract. However, AJ Dillion is a free agent, but Jacobs’ signing essentially ends his tenure in Green Bay.

Jacobs and Jones, two running backs under 30, now form one of the league’s best tandems.

The youth movement continues in Green Bay with Jacobs. The Packers’ offensive weapons include QB Jordan Love (25), WR Christian Watson (24), WR Jayden Reed (23), WR Dontayvion Wicks (22), and TE Luke Musgrave (23).

The Packers are coming off a terrific 2023 season, with the highlight being a stunning 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

If Jordan Love continues to improve, the Packers have the talent to make the NFC Championship.