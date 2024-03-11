NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency Shocker: Josh Jacobs To Sign With Packers

Dan Girolamo
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gains yardage

In an NFL free agency shocker, running back Josh Jacobs is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tim Pelissero reported Monday.

Josh Jacobs To Sign With Packers

Jacobs is leaving Las Vegas for Green Bay. The 26-year-old played five seasons for the Raiders, becoming the NFL’s rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards. Jacobs was named to the Pro Bowl and made First-team All-Pro.

Injuries hampered Jacobs’ 2023 campaign. However, Jacobs still finished the season with 805 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Last offseason, the Raiders applied the franchise tag to Jacobs. After sitting out most of training camp, Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million on August 26, 2023.

Packers Add Jacobs To Young Core

The addition of Jacobs is a surprising one, considering the Packers have running back Aaron Jones under contract. However, AJ Dillion is a free agent, but Jacobs’ signing essentially ends his tenure in Green Bay.

Jacobs and Jones, two running backs under 30, now form one of the league’s best tandems.

The youth movement continues in Green Bay with Jacobs. The Packers’ offensive weapons include QB Jordan Love (25), WR Christian Watson (24), WR Jayden Reed (23), WR Dontayvion Wicks (22), and TE Luke Musgrave (23).

The Packers are coming off a terrific 2023 season, with the highlight being a stunning 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

If Jordan Love continues to improve, the Packers have the talent to make the NFC Championship.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors Packers
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

