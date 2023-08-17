NFL News and Rumors

Judge Rules That Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon Is Not Guilty of Charges Stemming From January Road Rage Incident

Wendi Oliveros
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon got some good news on Thursday morning.

Judge Gwen Bender has ruled that the 27-year-old Mixon was not guilty of aggravated menacing charges related to a January 2023 road rage incident.

After the ruling, Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer issued a statement saying in part:

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal systems ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football.”


Mixon was accused of wielding a gun in the direction of another driver in a road rage incident that happened near the intersection of Walnut Street and 2nd Street in downtown Cincinnati on January 21, 2023.

The alleged victim Ashley Meek left the courtroom quickly and without issuing a comment.

Mixon can now focus his energies on the upcoming 2023 NFL season with this legal matter resolved.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Mixon has accrued over 7,000 combined regular season receiving and rushing yards.

He has 40 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Bengals open the season on September 10 at AFC North rival Cleveland.

Bengals
