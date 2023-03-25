K.J. Hamler Suffers Significant Injury

Despite a relatively productive offseason, the Denver Broncos just suffered a setback to one of their key players. Wide receiver, K.J. Hamler, is expected to miss four to six months now. The wideout reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout. The Denver Broncos are more than set at the wide receiver position with weapons such as Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton. However, when healthy, K.J. Hamler gives Denver’s passing attack an added wrinkle that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. It can also be argued that Hamler is their most dangerous deep-ball threat due to his speed. Unfortunately for Hamler, injuries have become a theme the last couple of seasons.

K.J. Hamler Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle in Offseason Workout

K.J. Hamler: Injury Woes Continue

K.J. Hamler has already missed more games than he has played in his short career. The 2020 second-round pick is only a couple years removed from tearing his ACL which cost him most of the 2021 campaign. He also missed the final nine weeks of last season after suffering a setback while rehabbing from a hamstring injury. Hamler’s hamstring has always been a problem for him. He has missed games before due to nagging hamstring issues. Not to mention, the speedster also battled a concussion in the past. Hopefully, the former Penn State product can get healthy and get back on the field as soon as possible.

Hamler’s Production With the Denver Broncos

There is a reason Denver has been so patient with K.J. Hamler. When healthy, he is an x-factor. Hamler has caught a game-winning touchdown pass and is more than capable of catching the occasional deep-ball. Throughout his career, he has logged 42 catches for 620 yards. He has only found the endzone three times with all three coming in his rookie campaign. Last season, the speedy wideout caught seven passes for 165 yards on 14 targets. He did record a touchdown while being utilized in the run-game. Thankfully for Denver, Tim Patrick should be ready to go for the new season alongside a motivated Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. As a result, if Hamler must miss significant time, Denver’s receiving corps should not experience too much of a dip in production. Especially with how deep the Broncos’ receiver rotation already is with the possibility of adding to it in the upcoming NFL Draft.

