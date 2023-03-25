Broncos

K.J. Hamler Suffers Significant Injury

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
3 min read
KJ Hamler

Despite a relatively productive offseason, the Denver Broncos just suffered a setback to one of their key players. Wide receiver, K.J. Hamler, is expected to miss four to six months now. The wideout reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout. The Denver Broncos are more than set at the wide receiver position with weapons such as Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton. However, when healthy, K.J. Hamler gives Denver’s passing attack an added wrinkle that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. It can also be argued that Hamler is their most dangerous deep-ball threat due to his speed. Unfortunately for Hamler, injuries have become a theme the last couple of seasons.

K.J. Hamler Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle in Offseason Workout

K.J. Hamler: Injury Woes Continue

K.J. Hamler has already missed more games than he has played in his short career. The 2020 second-round pick is only a couple years removed from tearing his ACL which cost him most of the 2021 campaign. He also missed the final nine weeks of last season after suffering a setback while rehabbing from a hamstring injury. Hamler’s hamstring has always been a problem for him. He has missed games before due to nagging hamstring issues. Not to mention, the speedster also battled a concussion in the past. Hopefully, the former Penn State product can get healthy and get back on the field as soon as possible.

Hamler’s Production With the Denver Broncos

There is a reason Denver has been so patient with K.J. Hamler. When healthy, he is an x-factor. Hamler has caught a game-winning touchdown pass and is more than capable of catching the occasional deep-ball. Throughout his career, he has logged 42 catches for 620 yards. He has only found the endzone three times with all three coming in his rookie campaign. Last season, the speedy wideout caught seven passes for 165 yards on 14 targets. He did record a touchdown while being utilized in the run-game. Thankfully for Denver, Tim Patrick should be ready to go for the new season alongside a motivated Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. As a result, if Hamler must miss significant time, Denver’s receiving corps should not experience too much of a dip in production. Especially with how deep the Broncos’ receiver rotation already is with the possibility of adding to it in the upcoming NFL Draft.

 

NFL Betting Guides [2023]

 

Topics  
Broncos Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Broncos

Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Broncos HC Sean Payton Is Not Riding With Russ’s Personal Staff

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 7 2023
Broncos
russell-wilson-2-1400-us
Mike Purcell Yells at Russell Wilson As Denver’s Season Continues to Spiral
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 27 2022
Broncos
NFL: Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons
Broncos Waive Melvin Gordon
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 21 2022
Broncos
Patrick Surtain Jr Denver Broncos
Patrick Surtain II Already Making Case for Best Corner in League
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 16 2022
Broncos
Jerry Jeudy Avoids Serious Ankle Injury
Jerry Jeudy Avoids Serious Ankle Injury
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 14 2022
Broncos
Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos: Regular Season Preview, Picks, Predictions, and Odds
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 13 2022
Broncos
NFL: Preseason-San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Broncos Trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 4 2022
More News
Arrow to top