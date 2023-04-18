NFL News and Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s Ankle Is Still An Issue

Wendi Oliveros
Two months after winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has indicated that his ankle is not fully healed.

Mahomes injured it during the January 21, 2023, divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars so it is concerning that the offseason rest was not enough time for him to completely recover.

He talks about the stiffness that occurs on weekends when pushing it during the week, and he says running and cutting are limited right now.

The good news is that Mahomes is optimistic that he is on the right track and should be good to go for training camp and the season.

Mahomes Is In His Prime

He will turn 28 in September but is still in the prime of his career.

The Chiefs have a very good chance of getting back to the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl in 2023, but that is contingent upon Patrick Mahomes being healthy and playing the majority if not all of the games.

Who Will Back Up Mahomes?

If Mahomes deals with lingering effects of this injury longer than he expects, it does bring up the question of who will his backup quarterback be.

Chad Henne, the 37-year-old QB2 for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018, retired after Super Bowl 57.

Henne did not play much, but when he did, he was effective.

Most notably, he won the 2021 divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns after Mahomes left the game with a concussion.

Could The Chiefs Go After Cam Newton?

Cam Newton is younger than Chad Henne.

He will turn 34 in May and has expressed an interest in being a backup quarterback in the right situation.

It is not a crazy theory.

Cam Newton could actually be integrated into the Chiefs’ offense in a package of plays.

The quarterback sneak is one that Newton can execute instead of Mahomes or more often Travis Kelce.

With Mahomes indicating that his ankle is still not where it needs to be, the discussion surrounding the Chiefs signing Newton makes even more sense.

It would be so interesting to watch the Mahomes-Newton dynamic, and it would give Cam another chance at a Super Bowl ring.

 

Chiefs
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
