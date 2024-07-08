Kawhi Leonard Says Knee is “Good”

One looming question this offseason as Team USA prepares for the Olympics is the health of Kawhi Leonard. However, Leonard appears to have put those concerns to rest for now.

“Yeah. But I took the time, and I was able to turn around over the last two weeks,” Leonard said. “So, I’m out here now and, yeah, I’m having a good time.”

The two-time champion also discussed how he plans to manage his health the rest of his career.

“Yeah, but this is just my journey, so whatever I can’t lay out the perfect script for me,” Leonard said. “Last year, I tried to play as much as possible, felt great. And at a certain period of time, I couldn’t go. I tried the best that I could, but it’s just my journey. I don’t want to be in a situation that I do be in, but I got to take it for what it is. And a lot of people are watching, supporters or doubters, but I motivate a lot of people. “So, I got to keep doing what I’m doing, and I might be the most known at the time right now, like injury or whatever, but people have, players have worse luck than I have. So just to being able to keep going and keep going is going to motivate the next guy that’s watching me. So, I’m going to keep going until I can’t”

Leonard is coming off a season where he played 68 games and averaged 23.7 points points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

Kawhi Leonard in Good Health

Kawhi Leonard Preparing for Olympics With Team USA

Leonard joins a plethora of NBA superstars preparing for the Olympics this summer. Many have likened this summer’s Olympic squad to the 2008 Redeem Team from a talent perspective. Some notable names that will be competing this summer for Team USA include LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and Anthony Edwards to just name a few big-time players. Other notable stars include Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Bam Adebayo. It goes without saying that Team USA boasts a roster that should take home the gold medal this summer, as they usually do in Olympic play.

Clippers Preparing for Life Without Paul George

Leonard interestingly enough did not comment of Paul George’s departure from the Los Angeles Clippers. While the loss of George hurts, the Clippers still have a talented-enough roster that should net them a playoff spot. Many think James Harden’s role will now be expanded. Kawhi Leonard will receive more touches without the All-Star shooting guard. Not to mention, the Clippers still have a head coach with championship experience in Ty Lue and a solid supporting cast around Harden and Leonard. Considering all of this, it will be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Clippers fair in a tough Western Conference next season.