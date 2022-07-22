NFL News and Rumors

Kenny Pickett Snubbed with 68 OVR in Madden 23 Rookie QB Ratings

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Kenny Pickett, 2022 NFL Draft Prospects, QB Rankings

Madden 23 is set to release within the next month and it’s an exciting time for players of the game. With the release date coming up shortly, Madden has started to officially release its player ratings. Some of the top players in the game will be awarded a 99 overall and be included in the “Madden 99 Club.” In this article, we’ll go over some of the Madden 23 rookie quarterback ratings, including one rating that the developers may have gotten wrong.

Madden 23 Rookie Quarterback Overall Ratings

Madden 23 released their quarterback ratings on Friday, with all-time great Tom Brady leading the way with a 97 overall.

While there are currently no rookie quarterbacks that make the list of top quarterbacks, one rookie received a surprising overall that could shock players in next year’s game.

Kenny Pickett, the No. 1 quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, received a 68 OVR rating.

Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, received the top rating among rookie QBs at 70 overall.

Interestingly, he was followed by a pair of third-round picks in Malik Willis (69) and Matt Corral (68).

Meanwhile, Pickett, who was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was left with a disappointing 68 overall rating, just one rating point ahead of fifth-round pick Sam Howell.

Check out the Madden 23 ratings for the top-five rookie quarterbacks below.

  1. Desmond Ridder – 70 OVR
  2. Malik Willis – 69 OVR
  3. Matt Corral – 68 OVR
  4. Kenny Pickett – 68 OVR
  5. Sam Howell – 67 OVR

Kenny Pickett’s Madden 23 Rating

Despite being the odds-on favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year, Kenny Pickett will start his Madden career as a 68 overall.

It’s tough to argue against it because he’s never played a down in the NFL and some of the other quarterbacks aren’t much higher rated than him. But being rated a 68 overall is rather interesting after he was considered the best quarterback of the 2022 draft class.

Kenny Pickett will have a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, depending on how he looks during camp. The young quarterback was one of the highest prospects coming into the draft before there were some worries due to his physical tools.

All in all, it’s going to be interesting to see how he looks this season. Pittsburgh is likely going to struggle this season for the first time in a very long time. Pickett is going to have to be that guy if they want to find success in the coming years.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Kyler Murray’s new contract is almost more than Athletics’ payroll

Jon Conahan  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
New Browns’ Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Kyler Murray is The Second-Highest Paid Player in NFL History
Kyler Murray is The Second-Highest Paid Player in NFL History
Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Madden 23 Ratings: Ranking the Top 12 NFL Interior Defensive Lineman
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Lead NFL in Ticket Sales with $119M Revenue In 2021
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Who will Zach Wilson date next? Sportsbooks Show Next Girlfriend Odds
Who will Zach Wilson date next? Sportsbooks Show Next Girlfriend Odds
James Foglio  •  Jul 19 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Madden 23 Rookie Ratings: Predicting Top Rookies Before August Release
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
More News