Kenny Pickett Snubbed with 68 OVR in Madden 23 Rookie QB Ratings

Madden 23 is set to release within the next month and it’s an exciting time for players of the game. With the release date coming up shortly, Madden has started to officially release its player ratings. Some of the top players in the game will be awarded a 99 overall and be included in the “Madden 99 Club.” In this article, we’ll go over some of the Madden 23 rookie quarterback ratings, including one rating that the developers may have gotten wrong.

Madden 23 Rookie Quarterback Overall Ratings

Madden 23 released their quarterback ratings on Friday, with all-time great Tom Brady leading the way with a 97 overall.

While there are currently no rookie quarterbacks that make the list of top quarterbacks, one rookie received a surprising overall that could shock players in next year’s game.

Kenny Pickett, the No. 1 quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, received a 68 OVR rating.

Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, received the top rating among rookie QBs at 70 overall.

Interestingly, he was followed by a pair of third-round picks in Malik Willis (69) and Matt Corral (68).

Meanwhile, Pickett, who was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was left with a disappointing 68 overall rating, just one rating point ahead of fifth-round pick Sam Howell.

Check out the Madden 23 ratings for the top-five rookie quarterbacks below.

Desmond Ridder – 70 OVR Malik Willis – 69 OVR Matt Corral – 68 OVR Kenny Pickett – 68 OVR Sam Howell – 67 OVR

Kenny Pickett’s Madden 23 Rating

Despite being the odds-on favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year, Kenny Pickett will start his Madden career as a 68 overall.

It’s tough to argue against it because he’s never played a down in the NFL and some of the other quarterbacks aren’t much higher rated than him. But being rated a 68 overall is rather interesting after he was considered the best quarterback of the 2022 draft class.

Kenny Pickett will have a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, depending on how he looks during camp. The young quarterback was one of the highest prospects coming into the draft before there were some worries due to his physical tools.

All in all, it’s going to be interesting to see how he looks this season. Pittsburgh is likely going to struggle this season for the first time in a very long time. Pickett is going to have to be that guy if they want to find success in the coming years.