Kurt Warner Has Pinch-Me Moment With Son Kade Warner At Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game.

It was hard to escape the parallels between his and his son Kade’s NFL careers, especially at Raymond James Stadium.

Raymond James Stadium hosted Warner’s Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 Super Bowl where they narrowly lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, nine years later, Warner is back, this time wearing a Bucs shirt and cheering for his son Kade Warner, a wide receiver trying to make the Bucs’ 53-man roster.

Kurt’s wife Brenda added more context to the story saying that Kade was crying in the bleachers as his dad’s team lost the Super Bowl.

Of course, he was disappointed for his dad, but a Super Bowl win also meant the Warners would get a puppy.

As Brenda put it, “Life is beautifully weird and weirdly beautiful.”

Like his father, Kade, 24, is an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State signed by the Buccaneers.

Kurt visited his son at training camp just as Kade visited him at Rams training camp 23 years ago.

In the game, Kade was targeted two times and made one catch for 10 yards.

Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
