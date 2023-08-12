Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason game.

It was hard to escape the parallels between his and his son Kade’s NFL careers, especially at Raymond James Stadium.

Raymond James Stadium hosted Warner’s Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 Super Bowl where they narrowly lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, nine years later, Warner is back, this time wearing a Bucs shirt and cheering for his son Kade Warner, a wide receiver trying to make the Bucs’ 53-man roster.

Last SB I played in vs @steelers in @Buccaneers stadium… today my son plays his 1st game for the Bucs Vs Steelers in that same stadium!!! You can’t make this stuff up… & I never thought I’d cheer for TB, how quickly things change! #ProudPapa pic.twitter.com/Ogh2iFVCQL — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 11, 2023

Kurt’s wife Brenda added more context to the story saying that Kade was crying in the bleachers as his dad’s team lost the Super Bowl.

Of course, he was disappointed for his dad, but a Super Bowl win also meant the Warners would get a puppy.

14yrs ago @kurt13warner lost SB and @KadeWarner cried in the stands(we promised kids a puppy if Dad won) Now @kurt13warner tears up as @KadeWarner makes debut @Buccaneers first preseason game. Wow life is beautifully weird and weirdly beautiful. #gokade pic.twitter.com/7FcleX5lVy — Brenda Warner (@WarnerBrenda) August 11, 2023

As Brenda put it, “Life is beautifully weird and weirdly beautiful.”

Like his father, Kade, 24, is an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State signed by the Buccaneers.

Kurt visited his son at training camp just as Kade visited him at Rams training camp 23 years ago.

In the game, Kade was targeted two times and made one catch for 10 yards.

Kade Warner makes a catch and run for a 1st down. #Bucs — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) August 12, 2023

