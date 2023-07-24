Soccer

Kylian Mbappé: PSG Accepts Record-Breaking Bid From Saudi Club Al Hilal

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
France forward Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain has accepted Saudi club Al Hilal’s record-breaking bid of €300 million ($332m) to speak with star player Kylian Mbappé, Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported on Monday.

Saudi Club Al Hilal Has Permission To Speak With PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

Al Hilal is prepared to offer Mbappé a salary of €700m ($776 million) for over one year.

Mbappé is expected to join Real Madrid in 2024, with a rumored signing fee of nearly $178 million. However, the Saudi deal would allow Mbappé to play for Real Madrid in 2024 after completing his one season for Al Hilal.

Mbappé has been in a contract dispute with PSG after the 24-year-old passed on signing a 12-month extension with the team. In response to Mbappé’s decision, PSG cut the star player from their pre-season tour of Japan.

Saudi Arabia Continues To Make Lucrative Bids For Star Players

Saudi Arabia continues to make lucrative offers to star players around the world.

In December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with Saudi club Al Nassr until 2025. The contract will pay Ronaldo more than $200 million per year.

Other big names soon joining Ronaldo in the Saudi league include Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and N’Golo Kanté.

Al Hilal previously made an estimated offer of $400 million annually for Lionel Messi. However, Messi turned down the offer and signed with Inter Miami of the MLS.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Soccer

Soccer
sophia smith

Record-Breaking Viewership Figures for USA Women’s Soccer in 2023 World Cup

Author image David Evans  •  Jul 23 2023
Soccer
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi
How To Watch Lionel Messi MLS Debut: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul live stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 20 2023
Soccer
Lionel Messi Could Increase Inter Milan Valuation By 600% In 1 Year
Lionel Messi Could Increase Inter Miami Valuation By 600% In 1 Year
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 20 2023
Soccer
Christian Pulisic Signing Boosts AC Milan Jersey Sales By 266%
Christian Pulisic Signing Boosts AC Milan Jersey Sales By 266%
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 20 2023
Soccer
How To Watch Women’s World Cup 2023 Matches With A Free Live Stream
How To Watch Women’s World Cup 2023 Matches With A Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 18 2023
Soccer
USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Says Retirement Was For The Team, But Twitter Isn’t Buying It
USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Says Retirement Was For The Team, But Twitter Isn’t Buying It
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 13 2023
Soccer
Lindsey Horan Alex Morgan
USWNT: Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan Named Captains For World Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top