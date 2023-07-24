Paris Saint-Germain has accepted Saudi club Al Hilal’s record-breaking bid of €300 million ($332m) to speak with star player Kylian Mbappé, Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported on Monday.
BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal's £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe 🇸🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/i78jAwS1QP
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023
Saudi Club Al Hilal Has Permission To Speak With PSG’s Kylian Mbappé
Al Hilal is prepared to offer Mbappé a salary of €700m ($776 million) for over one year.
Mbappé is expected to join Real Madrid in 2024, with a rumored signing fee of nearly $178 million. However, the Saudi deal would allow Mbappé to play for Real Madrid in 2024 after completing his one season for Al Hilal.
Mbappé has been in a contract dispute with PSG after the 24-year-old passed on signing a 12-month extension with the team. In response to Mbappé’s decision, PSG cut the star player from their pre-season tour of Japan.
Saudi Arabia Continues To Make Lucrative Bids For Star Players
Saudi club Al-Hilal has offered a world-record package for Kylian Mbappé:
1 year, $1.1 billion.
• $332M transfer fee to PSG
• $776M salary for 1 season
The deal would allow him to depart for free next summer to Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/BAFahLNuSh
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 24, 2023
Saudi Arabia continues to make lucrative offers to star players around the world.
In December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with Saudi club Al Nassr until 2025. The contract will pay Ronaldo more than $200 million per year.
Other big names soon joining Ronaldo in the Saudi league include Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and N’Golo Kanté.
Al Hilal previously made an estimated offer of $400 million annually for Lionel Messi. However, Messi turned down the offer and signed with Inter Miami of the MLS.
