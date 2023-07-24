Paris Saint-Germain has accepted Saudi club Al Hilal’s record-breaking bid of €300 million ($332m) to speak with star player Kylian Mbappé, Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported on Monday.

Al Hilal is prepared to offer Mbappé a salary of €700m ($776 million) for over one year.

Mbappé is expected to join Real Madrid in 2024, with a rumored signing fee of nearly $178 million. However, the Saudi deal would allow Mbappé to play for Real Madrid in 2024 after completing his one season for Al Hilal.

Mbappé has been in a contract dispute with PSG after the 24-year-old passed on signing a 12-month extension with the team. In response to Mbappé’s decision, PSG cut the star player from their pre-season tour of Japan.

Saudi Arabia Continues To Make Lucrative Bids For Star Players

Saudi Arabia continues to make lucrative offers to star players around the world.

In December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with Saudi club Al Nassr until 2025. The contract will pay Ronaldo more than $200 million per year.

Other big names soon joining Ronaldo in the Saudi league include Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and N’Golo Kanté.

Al Hilal previously made an estimated offer of $400 million annually for Lionel Messi. However, Messi turned down the offer and signed with Inter Miami of the MLS.

