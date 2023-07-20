Soccer

How To Watch Lionel Messi MLS Debut: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul live stream

Dan Girolamo
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is set to make his highly-anticipated MLS debut for Inter Miami on Friday, July 21, against Cruz Azul. Below, find out how to watch Lionel Messi’s MLS debut.

Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami

Messi’s signing with Inter Miami of the MLS is the biggest acquisition in league history.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, Messi signed a 2.5-year deal with an option for 2026. The contract will pay him $50-$60 million annually.

Messi will also make sponsorship money from deals with Adidas, Apple, and Fanatics.

According to CNBC, Messi will double Inter Miami’s revenue from $56 million in 2022 to $110 million in 2023. The club’s value will surpass $1.5 billion, becoming the most valuable team in the MLS.

How To Watch Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut: Inter Miami Vs. Cruz Azul Live Stream

Messi’s debut for Inter Miami will be against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a month-long tournament pairing MLS teams against Liga MX.

The game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is set for July 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The game will be available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. For Apple TV+ subscribers, MLS Season Pass costs $12.99/month or $39/season. For non-subscribers, it’s $14.99/month or $49/season.

The game will also air on Univision. If you do not have cable, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and other subscription TV services offer Univision on their platforms.

  • ⚽ Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul
  • 📅 Date: July 21
  • 🏟 Location: DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
  • 📺 TV Channel: Univision
  • 💻 Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
  • Odds: Inter Miami +108 | Cruz Azul +240
  • Bet: BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

