Lakers sign Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts. McCoy is a 6’5″ guard from Boston University. In five seasons played with the school, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Also, he averaged 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.5% from downtown. During the 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League, McCoy averaged 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game through five contests.

Lakers add backcourt depth with Javante McCoy

While with the Terriers, McCoy averaged career-highs 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game during his redshirt senior season. The guard led the Patriot League in points (609) and made field goals (242). And he ranked third in points per game (17.4), seventh in assists (102) and 10th in steals (37).

McCoy was selected Patriot League All-Conference First Team this past season, made second team in 2021 and was named to the third team in 2020. He was selected to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team in 2020 and 2022 as well.

In just 19 minutes, Javante McCoy absolutely FILLED up the stat sheet last night with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocked shots. Doing it all! pic.twitter.com/neXaPRYqAE — BU Men's Basketball (@TerrierMBB) July 6, 2022

In the Patriot League Championship Semifinals, in Boston University’s 85-80 loss to Navy on Mar. 6, McCoy tied his career high in scoring with 30 points. He shot 12-for-24 from the field.

The Lakers have not made any significant roster changes this offseason, but the team now has a new coach in Darvin Ham. For last month’s draft, the Magic traded their No. 35 second-round draft pick to the Lakers for a 2028 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

Then, the Lakers selected Max Christie 35th overall. Los Angeles also signed Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts. McCoy’s signing is great for the team’s backcourt depth.

Fabian White Jr. is another noteworthy addition

Through five seasons with Houston in the NCAA, White Jr. averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Last season, during his redshirt senior season, the 6’8″ forward averaged career-highs 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1 steal and 1.4 blocks per game.

In his first year, after averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, he was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team. The forward appeared in 35 games in the 2017-18 season.

For this past season, White Jr. was selected First Team All-AAC a couple of months ago. To add to that, the forward won AAC Tournament MVP. He ranked seventh in his conference in points (474), fifth in total rebounds (216), second in total blocks (53) and fifth in player efficiency rating (23.5).

Not to mention, White Jr. led the AAC in made field goals (186). In Houston’s 71-53 win over Cincinnati on Mar. 1, the forward scored a career-high 28 points in 36 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-21 from the floor. Houston made it to the Elite Eight before losing 50-44 versus Villanova in the regional final.

The Lakers’ frontcourt can improve with this signing. More articles pertaining to Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. and the Lakers are on the main page.

