Lakers Will Not Trade Anthony Davis or LeBron James

Despite plenty of trade circulation and rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers will still run their team through Anthony Davis and LeBron James. James had been in trade rumors the past week with speculation of him possibly teaming up with Steph Curry in Golden State. As for Davis, he is having a solid year as the Lakers have made him the offensive hub with first year head coach, J.J. Redick, guiding the team.

With the team currently sitting at 10th place in the Western Conference, many peers feel as if the team needs to make a major change if they want to change their fortunes for the better. However, the organization appears content with retaining both Anthony Davis and LeBron James as of now. Los Angeles can still pursue other trades for role players that could bolster the depth around the star pair. That seems to be their best course of action for now since James nor Davis are going anywhere soon.

Los Angeles Lakers Not Considering Trading Star Duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James

Anthony Davis Having a Great Season

Anthony Davis has been up to the challenge as the number one option this season. Los Angeles’ shortcomings are not all his fault. The one-time champion is making $43.2 million this season. On the year, Davis is averaging 27.8 points, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 11.4 total rebounds per game. If there is one knock on his game this year, it is his inconsistency from beyond the arc at 30.5 percent. Still, AD has been the Lakers’ best player this year and has shown he is capable of being the number one option while still showcasing his value on the defensive end of the floor. J.J. Redick deserves a lot of credit for making him the new offensive hub as the organization starts to think about life after LeBron James calls it a career.

LeBron James’ Season

For the first time in his career, it appears as if Father Time is tapping James’ shoulder. Still, he is a top-10 player in today’s league, a feat impressive in of itself given his age. The four-time champion is due to make $48.7 million. So far, the 20-time All-Star is logging a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent, 22.8 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.0 total rebounds per game. This is his lowest scoring output since his rookie year, but he is still finding other ways to be effective. James is still a top-five player in NBA history for a reason. Considering all of this, it makes sense why Los Angeles will scour the trade market for other options. Especially since the rest of the Western Conference is playing at a high level.