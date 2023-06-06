News

LeSean McCoy Considered Potential Replacement For Shannon Sharpe On FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
LeSean McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s “Undisputed,” former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is “emerging” as a potential replacement to star alongside Skip Bayless.

According to Front Office Sports, McCoy is expected to receive an audition with Bayless once Sharpe exits the show sometime after the 2023 NBA Finals.

LeSean McCoy May Replace Shannon Sharpe On Undisputed

On May 31, the NY Post reported that Sharpe and Fox Sports agreed to a buyout, ending their seven-year partnership on “Undisputed.”

The relationship between Bayless and Sharpe had been on the rocks since Skip posted insensitive tweets about DeMar Hamlin that he refused to take down, leading to an explosive argument between the two hosts.

McCoy is still relatively new to FS1, having joined the network in September 2022. McCoy is a cohost of “Speak,” an afternoon sports debate show on FS1.

Other Potential Replacements For Shannon Sharpe

Besides McCoy, the report states Fox is looking at McCoy’s “Speak” cohosts Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor as potential replacements for Sharpe.

Fs1’s First Things First’s Nick Wright, a rising star at Fox, will be in the running to join Bayless on “Undisputed.”

Should Fox explore talent outside of their networks, NFL Network and ESPN’s Michael Irvin, along with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, will be in consideration to replace Sharpe.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon sets World Record in the women’s 1500 metres

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 2 2023
News
Bitcoin, Ethereum 2023 Price Predictions
Sportsbooks Predict 22% Drop In Bitcoin Price By End of 2023; ETH To Drop By 25%
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Jun 1 2023
News
‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Agrees To Buyout, Leaves FS1 & Skip Bayless To Become Free Agent
‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Agrees To Buyout, Leaves FS1 & Skip Bayless To Become Free Agent
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 1 2023
News
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso
Top 10 Highest-Paid College Softball Coaches 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Jenni Meno And Todd Sand Inducted Into Professional Skaters Association Hall Of Fame
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
News
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Chris Harris Looking to Sign With Super Bowl Contender
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 19 2023
News
edmen shahbazyan
UFC Vegas 73: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top