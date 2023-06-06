With Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s “Undisputed,” former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is “emerging” as a potential replacement to star alongside Skip Bayless.

According to Front Office Sports, McCoy is expected to receive an audition with Bayless once Sharpe exits the show sometime after the 2023 NBA Finals.

On May 31, the NY Post reported that Sharpe and Fox Sports agreed to a buyout, ending their seven-year partnership on “Undisputed.”

The relationship between Bayless and Sharpe had been on the rocks since Skip posted insensitive tweets about DeMar Hamlin that he refused to take down, leading to an explosive argument between the two hosts.

McCoy is still relatively new to FS1, having joined the network in September 2022. McCoy is a cohost of “Speak,” an afternoon sports debate show on FS1.

Other Potential Replacements For Shannon Sharpe

Besides McCoy, the report states Fox is looking at McCoy’s “Speak” cohosts Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor as potential replacements for Sharpe.

Fs1’s First Things First’s Nick Wright, a rising star at Fox, will be in the running to join Bayless on “Undisputed.”

Should Fox explore talent outside of their networks, NFL Network and ESPN’s Michael Irvin, along with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, will be in consideration to replace Sharpe.

