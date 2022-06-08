Lightning Win Again, Even Series 2-2 Against Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning went down 2-0 against the New York Rangers and then returned to their home ice and were able to even up the series.

Everybody knew that the Lightning were not going to go down without a fight, but now the Lightning put themselves in a position to get back to another Stanley Cup Finals. The winner of this series will be taking on the Colorado Avalanche as the Avalanche were able to come away with a 4-0 series sweep against a tough Edmonton Oilers Squad.

Will The Lightning Come Back Against The Rangers?

It is going to be tough for the Tampa Bay Lightning to complete this task. However, they have already done the hard part and that was going back to Tampa Bay and winning the two games that they needed to win on their home ice. If they can somehow find a way to win game 5, Tampa Bay is going to be sitting in a perfect position.

Game 5 is going to be played at Madison Square Garden, which means that the Lightning are not going to have an easy job on hand. Madison Square Garden is arguably the best arena in all of sports and it will be rocking for the Rangers.

Rangers vs Lightning Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds have flipped a ton. The Rangers were a somewhat heavy favorite to win the series, but now the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be taking over as the favorite. This could be a great time to put some money on the New York Rangers considering that they could still have two more home games in this series.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Rangers vs Lightning from BetOnline.

NHL Playoff Odds Lightning Rangers BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -155 +135

When Is Game 5 Between The Rangers and Lightning?

Game 5 between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be taking place on Thursday, June 9. The game is slotted to start at 8 p.m. EST.