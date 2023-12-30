Lions vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay For Saturday Night Football

The Detroit Lions (11-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-5) will play in a special edition of Saturday Night Football in Week 17. Below, explore our game parlay for the Lions vs. Cowboys.

Lions vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick

Lions vs. Cowboys Saturday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+600): Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 82.5 Receiving Yards, Detroit Over 23.5 Total Points, CeeDee Lamb 1+ Touchdown, Dallas Over 28.5 Total Points

Tonight’s game will feature a pair of receivers – Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb – that rank in the top five for receptions and yards.

St. Brown (106 catches for 1,281 yards) is as consistent as they come. St. Brown has at least six catches and 77 yards in eight of his last 10 games. The Lions star wideout is coming off back-to-back 100+ yard performances.

Over the past four weeks, the Cowboys have faced Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, and DK Metcalf. Hill, Brown, and Metcalf all accumulated 94+ receiving yards. I envision a similar outcome for St. Brown.

While St. Brown will thrive in the passing game, the Lions’ third-ranked rushing attack (141.1 yards/game), led by David Montgomery (910 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs (872 yards), should have success against Dallas’ 19th-ranked run defense (115.7).

The Lions offense is ranked 3rd in yards (394.1 yards/game) and 5th in scoring (27.5). With the game being indoors, I like Detroit to surpass 24 points.

For Dallas, Lamb has a strong case for best wide receiver in 2023. Lamb ranks 1st in receptions (109), 2nd in yards (1,424), and T-9th in touchdowns (9).

Lamb enters Saturday night with a touchdown in seven straight games. Detroit’s 23rd-ranked pass defense (234.9 yards/game) will struggle to contain Lamb all night. Without a shutdown corner, Lamb should extend his touchdown streak to eight.

Lamb is not the only one who should have success. The Dallas offense is scoring just under 40 points per game at home. The Cowboys are undefeated (7-0) in games played at Cowboys Stadium.

No team has proven they can slow down the Cowboys in Jerryworld. The Cowboys offense should be in for a 30+ point night.