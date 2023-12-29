Week 17 includes a special edition of Saturday Night Football featuring the Detroit Lions (11-4) taking on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5). Find out how to watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday Night Football with a free live stream.

Because the College Football Playoff is happening on Monday afternoon and night, Monday Night Football moves to Saturday in Week 17.

Find out how to watch Saturday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Saturday Night Football Week 17: Date, Time, & TV Channel

A Week 17 special Saturday night edition of Monday Night Football Playoff bound #Lions & #Cowboys w/ NFC seeding implications 🏈8p ET | ESPN, @ABCNetwork, ESPN2, @ESPNPlus, @ESPNDeportes

🏈Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor ceremony shown live at halftime 🔗https://t.co/gUE9DunXuu pic.twitter.com/JlFK6uOiUQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 28, 2023

🏈 Game: Lions vs. Cowboys

📅 Date : Saturday – Dec. 30, 2023

: Saturday – Dec. 30, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : AT&T Stadium– Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium– Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+

ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Saturday Night Football – Lions vs. Cowboys With A Free Live Stream

The game featuring the Lions and Cowboys kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will be on the call.

Cable TV is not the only way to watch the game. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer a variety of your favorite channels, including ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2. Sign up for a free trial.

Saturday Night Football – Lions vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys are currently a 5.5-point favorite. Dallas is 7-0 at home this season, with a scoring average of just under 40 points per game.

