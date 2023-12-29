NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday Night Football | Free Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms-up

Week 17 includes a special edition of Saturday Night Football featuring the Detroit Lions (11-4) taking on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5). Find out how to watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday Night Football with a free live stream.

Because the College Football Playoff is happening on Monday afternoon and night, Monday Night Football moves to Saturday in Week 17.

Find out how to watch Saturday Night Football with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch NFL Saturday Night Football Week 17: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Lions vs. Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Dec. 30, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium– Arlington, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Saturday Night Football – Lions vs. Cowboys With A Free Live Stream

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a sack of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The game featuring the Lions and Cowboys kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will be on the call.

Cable TV is not the only way to watch the game. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer a variety of your favorite channels, including ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2. Sign up for a free trial.

To receive a free live stream of the Lions vs. Cowboys, place a wager on the game at BetOnline. You’ll receive the live stream after the bet is placed.

Score a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Lions vs. Cowboys Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Lions vs. Cowboys
  5. Stream Lions vs. Cowboys for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Saturday Night Football at BetOnline

Saturday Night Football – Lions vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Cowboys are currently a 5.5-point favorite. Dallas is 7-0 at home this season, with a scoring average of just under 40 points per game.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +205 -245 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 52.5 (-105) Under 52.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Cowboys Lions NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) is shown before handing the ball to a teammate

Jets vs. Browns Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)
Jets vs. Browns: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6)
Jets vs. Browns: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
nfl mvp week 17 fav lamar jackson (1)
NFL MVP Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson As Week 17 Favorite
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Who Are The Top 10 Washington Nationals Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 17
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
How to Watch Jets vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top