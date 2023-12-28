NFL News and Rumors

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 17

Dan Girolamo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)

Heading into Week 17, six teams have clinched playoff berths. Which teams will be in the postseason after Sunday’s games? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 17.

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31)
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

*As of 12/28/2023 

The Baltimore Ravens took another step toward the No. 1 seed with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night. At 12-3, the Ravens control their destiny. If the Ravens defeat the No. 2 seed Miami Dolphins this Sunday, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Baltimore.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively. If the Chiefs defeat the Bengals at home on Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs clinch the AFC West. If the Jaguars win, their chances of making the playoff increase from 68% to 82%.

The Cleveland Browns can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Bills are virtually in the postseason if they beat the Patriots in Week 17. Several scenarios need to play out to determine the No. 7 seed.

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Baltimore Ravens* (12-3) – AFC North
  2. Miami Dolphins* (11-4) – AFC East
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – AFC West
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – AFC South
  5. Cleveland Browns (10-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (8-7) – 3rd in AFC South
9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) – 3rd in AFC North
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) – 4th in AFC North
11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) – 2nd in AFC West
12. Denver Broncos (7-8) – 3rd in AFC West

Eliminated

New York Jets (5-9) – 3rd in AFC East
Tennessee Titans (5-9) – 4th in AFC South
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) – 3rd in AFC West
New England Patriots (4-11) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

The San Francisco 49ers experienced a setback in Week 16 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the loss, San Francisco will still be the No. 1 seed if they defeat the Commanders and Rams in their final two games.

With the Eagles winning and the Cowboys losing, Philadelphia is now the No. 2 seed and in first place in the NFC East. Dallas drops to the No. 5 seed with the loss. The Eagles clinch the NFC East by winning their final two games. If Philly loses one game and Dallas goes 2-0, the Cowboys win the NFC East.

The Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years and can still improve their seeding these next two weeks. The Bucs are on the cusp of a playoff spot and will almost clinch the NFC South with a win over the Saints. If the Rams and Seahawks win, both teams will have an 88% chance of making the postseason heading into Week 18.

NFC Playoff Picture

  1. San Francisco 49ers* (11-4) – NFC West
  2. Philadelphia Eagles* (11-4) – NFC East
  3. Detroit Lions* (11-4) – NFC North
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – AFC South
  5. Dallas Cowboys* (10-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Los Angeles Rams (8-7) – Wild Card 2
  7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – 2nd in NFC North
9. Green Bay Packers (7-8) – 3rd in NFC North
10. New Orleans Saints (7-8) – 2nd in NFC South
11. Atlanta Falcons (7-8) – 3rd in NFC South
12. Chicago Bears (6-9) – 4th in NFC North

Eliminated

New York Giants (5-10) – 3rd in NFC East
Washington Commanders (4-11) – 4th in NFC East
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) – 4th in NFC West
Carolina Panthers (2-13) – 4th in NFC South

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top