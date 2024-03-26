After acquiring L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans are signing the star cornerback to a four-year deal. View the contract details below.

L’Jarius Sneed Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans: Contract Details

New #Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs. pic.twitter.com/DkMRU0yMoD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

Sneed has agreed to terms on a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Titans, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Sneed receives $55 million in guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus.

Sneed is now one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football, with an AAV of 19.1 million per year. The only CBs with a higher AAV than Sneed include Trevon Diggs ($19.4 million), Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million), Marshon Lattimore ($19.52 million), Denzel Ward ($20.1 million), and Jaire Alexander ($21 million).

Last week, the Titans traded a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for Sneed and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Titans Lock Up One Of Best Cornerbacks In The NFL

KC is gonna FEEL the loss of L’Jarius Sneed I truly don’t think people understand how damn good he was last year. The list of WRs he shut down in shadow coverage last year is ABSOLUTELY ridiculous. — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 26, 2024

Sneed was excellent in 2023, recording 78 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions last season. Sneed didn’t allow a single touchdown across 90 targets as the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats.

Sneed played an integral role in back-to-back Super Bowl victories for the Chiefs over the past two seasons. The talented cornerback made the most important play of the 2023-2024 postseason when he forced Baltimore’s Zay Flowers to fumble at the goal line in the AFC Championship. The turnover changed the momentum as the Chiefs held on to win 17-10 and advance to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will likely draft Sneed’s replacement to pair next to All-Pro Trent McDuffie.

The Titans get a shutdown cornerback in Sneed, who replaces Kristian Fulton, their top cornerback from 2023 who signed with the Chargers this offseason.

L'Jarius Sneed did not allow a single touchdown across 90 targets as the nearest defender this season, 3rd-most among any player since 2016. Sneed allowed a receiver to gain more than 40 yards just once this season (Davante Adams in Week 12). @jay__sneed | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0Hx3wsnpP6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 10, 2024