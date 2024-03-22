NFL News and Rumors

CB Kristian Fulton Signs One-Year Deal With Chargers

Dan Girolamo
Kristian Fulton

Cornerback Kristian Fulton is heading west as the former Tennessee Titan will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Fulton played four seasons with the Titans. Fulton is coming off a mediocre season cut short by groin and hamstring injuries.

Fulton was placed on season-ending injured reserve in December.

In four seasons, Fulton registered 150 tackles in 42 games, with four interceptions, 25 passes defended, and one sack.

Los Angeles Chargers Entering New Era Under Jim Harbaugh

Fulton signs with the Chargers as they enter their first year with Jim Harbaugh as head coach and Joe Hortiz as general manager. 

The Chargers’ secondary struggled mightily last season, allowing the third-most passing yards per game (249.8 yards/game).

With the departures of Michael Davis and J.C. Jackson, Fulton will likely be the starting cornerback opposite Asante Samuel Jr if he can beat out Deane Leonard and Ja’Sir Taylor.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
