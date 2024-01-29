NFL News and Rumors

Who Is Joe Hortiz? Meet The New Chargers GM

Joe Hortiz

The Los Angeles Chargers are finalizing a deal to hire Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their next general manager, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Los Angeles Chargers To Hire Joe Hortiz As Next GM

Rapoport reported that the Chargers and Hortiz are working out the final details of the contract.

Hortiz has worked with the Ravens since 1998, serving as a scout for most of his tenure. Hortiz has been the director of player personnel since 2019.

Hortiz will work with new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was hired last week. While in Baltimore, Hortiz worked with Jim’s brother John, the Ravens’ head coach since 2008.

Hortiz and Harbaugh take over for GM Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley, the duo fired on Dec. 15 after losing 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joe Hortiz Must Reshape Chargers Roster

Hortiz will be tasked with reshaping a Chargers that finished 5-12.

The Chargers have the quarterback in Justin Herbert, who signed a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

However, the Chargers are around $45 million over the projected salary cap. Big-name players such as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen may have to be cut or traded to save money.

Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Arrow to top