Jim Harbaugh Hired As Head Coach Of The Los Angeles Chargers

Dan Girolamo
Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh during College Football National Championship

Jim Harbaugh is saying goodbye to the Michigan Wolverines to accept the head coaching position with the Chargers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The Chargers get their top candidate in Harbaugh, who leaves Michigan a mere weeks after winning the National Championship.

Harbaugh was in Los Angeles for his second meeting with the Chargers. As expected, the team did not let Harbaugh leave the building without agreeing to a deal.

Harbaugh’s move to the NFL ends years of speculation that he would leave Michigan to coach an NFL team again. Harbaugh contemplated coaching in the NFL the past couple of offseasons, taking interviews with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

Harbaugh leaves Michigan after bringing them to the top of the entire sport. Harbaugh led Michigan to a 40-3 record the past three seasons, winning three straight Big Ten Championships and making three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh now goes to a Chargers team that fell apart under Brandon Staley one year after losing in the Wild Card Round in the 2022-2023 playoffs. Though the team has massive salary cap issues, Harbaugh inherits a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh Out For Redemption In The NFL

Harbaugh previously served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. Harbaugh went 44-19-1 and led the 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Games in his first three seasons.

Harbaugh and the 49ers advanced to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens and his brother, John.

The Chargers and Ravens are scheduled to play next season at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
