NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Rams Are Trading WR Allen Robinson To The Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The teams are swapping seventh-round picks.

Pittsburgh gets Robinson and the No. 251 pick in the draft while the Rams get the No. 234 pick.

There is only one hurdle remaining for the trade to be official.

That is Robinson’s satisfactory completion of the physical.

The physical is critical because like practically everyone else on the Rams roster in 2022, Robinson suffered a serious injury.

It ended his season after playing ten games.

He had a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery and a screw.

Robinson has been bitten by the injury bug for two straight seasons.

In 2021 with the Chicago Bears, he had hamstring issues.

The Steelers Gain A Veteran Presence In The WR Room

Robinson is only 29 years old and had two great seasons in 2019 and 2020 with the Bears recording over 1,000 yards receiving each year and seven touchdowns in 2019 and six in 2020.

In recent years, he has not been able to outdo his career-best season of 2015 when he had 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

If he is healthy, he can attempt to turn back time to make immediate contributions to the Steelers’ offense.

He can also serve as a veteran presence for Steelers wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Johnson is 26, and Pickens is 22.

Steelers 2023 Schedule Is Easier Than 2022

In addition to seeing their AFC North rivals two times, the Steelers will have games with the NFC West and AFC South divisions.

The Steelers appear to be a team that will benefit from an easier schedule in 2023.

They played the second hardest schedule in 2022 but are playing the 11th easiest in 2023 according to Warren Sharp.

Five playoff teams are on the 2023 schedule (Cincinnati, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Seattle, and San Francisco).

Steelers Will Be More Experienced 

Kenny Pickett has his rookie year under his belt and is expected to have a sophomore surge in 2023.

He understands the pro game better and has committed to bulking up in the offseason to better withstand the physical toll of the game.

Najee Harris continues to be an asset in the backfield, and the Pickens, Johnson, and Robinson receiver roster will give opposing defenses issues.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
will levis2

NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Hand Size, and More

Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper Is Recovering From Offseason Core Muscle Surgery
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball.
NFL Draft 2023: Bijan Robinson Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, and More
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Reportedly Cleared To Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
how to play Super Bowl Squares
Los Angels Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Is Excited For 2023 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Free NFL picks and parlays
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s Ankle Is Still An Issue
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
anthonyrichardson
NFL Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, and More
Author image David Evans  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top