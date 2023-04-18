The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The teams are swapping seventh-round picks.

Pittsburgh gets Robinson and the No. 251 pick in the draft while the Rams get the No. 234 pick.

Trade terms agreement: 🏈Steelers get WR Allen Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251). 🏈Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234). Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million. Robinson is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

There is only one hurdle remaining for the trade to be official.

That is Robinson’s satisfactory completion of the physical.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources. If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

The physical is critical because like practically everyone else on the Rams roster in 2022, Robinson suffered a serious injury.

It ended his season after playing ten games.

He had a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery and a screw.

Robinson has been bitten by the injury bug for two straight seasons.

In 2021 with the Chicago Bears, he had hamstring issues.

The Steelers Gain A Veteran Presence In The WR Room

Robinson is only 29 years old and had two great seasons in 2019 and 2020 with the Bears recording over 1,000 yards receiving each year and seven touchdowns in 2019 and six in 2020.

In recent years, he has not been able to outdo his career-best season of 2015 when he had 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

If he is healthy, he can attempt to turn back time to make immediate contributions to the Steelers’ offense.

He can also serve as a veteran presence for Steelers wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Johnson is 26, and Pickens is 22.

Steelers 2023 Schedule Is Easier Than 2022

In addition to seeing their AFC North rivals two times, the Steelers will have games with the NFC West and AFC South divisions.

last year the Steelers played the #2 toughest schedule this year? the #11 easiest schedule last year: 2-5 vs playoff teams

3-8 vs teams top-15 in efficiency but: 6-3 vs non-playoff teams

6-0 vs below avg teams in efficiency an easier schedule should help in 2023 pic.twitter.com/7rwObgSW7T — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2023

The Steelers appear to be a team that will benefit from an easier schedule in 2023.

They played the second hardest schedule in 2022 but are playing the 11th easiest in 2023 according to Warren Sharp.

Five playoff teams are on the 2023 schedule (Cincinnati, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Seattle, and San Francisco).

Steelers Will Be More Experienced

Kenny Pickett has his rookie year under his belt and is expected to have a sophomore surge in 2023.

He understands the pro game better and has committed to bulking up in the offseason to better withstand the physical toll of the game.

Kenny Pickett: "I think I wanna gain a little bit more weight and have a little bit more muscle mass on me heading into this next season after experiencing a lot of these hits and you know, the game just played a little bit faster here." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 19, 2023

Najee Harris continues to be an asset in the backfield, and the Pickens, Johnson, and Robinson receiver roster will give opposing defenses issues.