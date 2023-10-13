Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, 37, could miss the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals or another game later this month.

His excuse is a very good one; his wife, Veronika, is due this month to give birth to the couple’s first child, a son.

UPDATE: #Rams head coach Sean McVay’s wife is due “any day now,” and he will NOT coach Sunday if she goes into labor. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will likely be the HC in McVay’s, due to his past coaching experience. (h/t @ProFootballTalk & NY Post) pic.twitter.com/O3zYgXeI8R — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 13, 2023

Her actual due date is later in October, but McVay is prepared to be at her side when she gives birth even if it is on a Rams game day.

As with any father, especially a first-time one, McVay is excited to meet his son.

He said:

“I know he’s active right now. It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment, and so what a blessing that will be and what an amazing job my wife Veronika has done.”

Should he miss a game, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would likely be appointed as the interim coach because he has head coaching experience.

Morris is the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011, and he was the interim coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

In the meantime, McVay is focused on getting his 2-3 Rams in position to contend in the NFC West.

The Rams are in third place behind the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers and the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks.

They are one game ahead of the fourth place 1-4 Arizona Cardinals.

