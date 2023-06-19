37-year-old Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika made a very special Father’s Day announcement on Sunday.

The couple who married in June 2022 announced that they are expecting a baby boy due sometime later this year.

Sean McVay and his wife Veronika announced Sunday they are expecting a baby boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ppUGzWE01n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2023

Congratulations are in order for the couple; this is their first child.

A Baby Born During Football Season Is Exciting And Stressful

It happens all the time with NFL players, but we do not often hear about NFL coaches’ wives giving birth during the season.

It seems likely that they will become a family of three during the season which makes the fall extra special and stressful for McVay.

On the field, he is trying to get the injury-prone 2022 Rams back into 2021 shape so they can once again vie for a playoff berth and Super Bowl Championship.

Off the field, he will be taking on the most difficult and rewarding job in the world.

It makes us wonder if the talk about him stepping away from the team after last season was potentially somewhat related to his growing family.

#Rams coach Sean McVay’s future with the team is tied to the “core group” of Donald, Kupp, Stafford and Ramsey and in all likelihood, once that group leaves, McVay will retire, according to @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/aaemjPnN4q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2022

Regardless, he is back at the helm in Los Angeles in 2023.

How will McVay pull all of this off?

Perhaps she will have planned induced labor when McVay and the Rams are scheduled to be at home.

Or he could assign interim head coaching responsibilities to someone on his staff for a game if necessary.

If he needs parenting advice for newborns, he could always ask quarterback Matthew Stafford who has four daughters.

Wholesome content. Matthew Stafford celebrates winning #SBLVI with his kids! pic.twitter.com/inrw5BXHZB — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Stafford had plenty of downtime with his family last season because he was injured and only able to play 9 out of the 17 regular season games.

He is eager to get back to work with Coach McVay to show that the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl 56 was no fluke.