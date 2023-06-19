NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay And Wife Veronika Made Special Father’s Day Announcement

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
minnesota Sports Betting super bowl

37-year-old Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika made a very special Father’s Day announcement on Sunday.

The couple who married in June 2022 announced that they are expecting a baby boy due sometime later this year.

Congratulations are in order for the couple; this is their first child.

 A Baby Born During Football Season Is Exciting And Stressful

It happens all the time with NFL players, but we do not often hear about NFL coaches’ wives giving birth during the season.

It seems likely that they will become a family of three during the season which makes the fall extra special and stressful for McVay.

On the field, he is trying to get the injury-prone 2022 Rams back into 2021 shape so they can once again vie for a playoff berth and Super Bowl Championship.

Off the field, he will be taking on the most difficult and rewarding job in the world.

It makes us wonder if the talk about him stepping away from the team after last season was potentially somewhat related to his growing family.

 

Regardless, he is back at the helm in Los Angeles in 2023.

How will McVay pull all of this off?

Perhaps she will have planned induced labor when McVay and the Rams are scheduled to be at home.

Or he could assign interim head coaching responsibilities to someone on his staff for a game if necessary.

If he needs parenting advice for newborns, he could always ask quarterback Matthew Stafford who has four daughters.

Stafford had plenty of downtime with his family last season because he was injured and only able to play 9 out of the 17 regular season games.

He is eager to get back to work with Coach McVay to show that the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl 56 was no fluke.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Rams
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
kenny pickett

Kenny Pickett Missed Taylor Swift’s Acrisure Stadium Concerts For A Very Good Reason

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin’s Speech To Steelers Players At Minicamp Goes Viral
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
Is Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Headed To Washington?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Continues To Deal With Circulation Issues In His Left Foot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Reflects On “Philly Special” Super Bowl Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas Compares Hall Of Fame Preparations To Wedding Planning
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’s Son Ray III Has Died At The Age Of 28
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top