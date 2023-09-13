Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay declined to share any details about the team’s decision to place rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team is playing QB Stetson Bennett on the NFI list. McVay said it’s not related to the right shoulder injury. Beyond that, McVay said he wanted to keep those details in-house out of respect for Bennett. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 13, 2023

Bennett is the two-time National Champion quarterback with the Georgia Bulldogs drafted by the Rams in the fourth round with the No. 128 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I just love everything about this place and I wanted to win a national championship here.” Stetson Bennett did it for Georgia 🍑🙌 pic.twitter.com/LZEd1TC0aP — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

He is 25 years old and saw some action in the preseason.

How’d 2x National Champ Stetson Bennett look in his #NFLPreseason debut with the @RamsNFL? pic.twitter.com/eY2ZQh9gQj — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

Behind Matthew Stafford, the Rams now have just one reserve quarterback, Brett Rypien.

It is unclear what is happening with Bennett, but hopefully, everything is okay, and he returns soon.

In the meantime, the Rams could be in the market for another quarterback to fill the roster.

NFL Betting Guides 2023