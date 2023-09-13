NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Rams Put Quarterback Stetson Bennett On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

Wendi Oliveros
Stetson Bennett

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay declined to share any details about the team’s decision to place rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Bennett is the two-time National Champion quarterback with the Georgia Bulldogs drafted by the Rams in the fourth round with the No. 128 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is 25 years old and saw some action in the preseason.

Behind Matthew Stafford, the Rams now have just one reserve quarterback, Brett Rypien.

It is unclear what is happening with Bennett, but hopefully, everything is okay, and he returns soon.

In the meantime, the Rams could be in the market for another quarterback to fill the roster.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Rams
