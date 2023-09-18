The Cam Akers saga with his coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams organization continues.

Akers was active in Week 1, carrying the ball 22 times for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to the Sunday afternoon kickoff of the Rams Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Akers was made inactive by the team.

Akers responded to the news by sending a cryptic tweet.

It said:

“I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though.”

McVay said in the postgame press conference that making Akers inactive for the game was “in the best interest of our football team.”

For months, there have been rumors about the Rams wanting to trade Akers.

These rumors extend back to last season though McVay noted this situation is different.

When asked if Akers has played his final snap with the Rams, McVay did not provide a definitive answer.

He said:

“I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it’s not going to be a back-and-forth thing. He and I have had great dialogue and we’ll see what happens over the next couple days.”

Akers, 24, was drafted by the Rams in 2020 with the No. 52 pick in the second round.

He has 1,443 rushing yards during his Rams career which consists of two full seasons.

Akers tore his Achilles tendon prior to the 2021 season and rejoined the Rams in the last regular season game and through the Super Bowl run.

It is unclear what Akers’ status will be when the Rams travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Monday Night Football on September 25.

