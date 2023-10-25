NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Rams Share Clever Transaction Update To Commemorate The Birth Of Sean McVay’s Baby

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams shared a clever transaction update on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

 

McVay talked about his newborn baby in a Wednesday news conference as the Rams prepare for their Week 8 game at Dallas.

He said:

“He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s feeling good, and what a blessing it is.”

In the weeks leading up to the birth, McVay indicated that if the baby was born on game day, he would miss the game.

He later said the baby would not come on game day which turned out to be a correct prediction.

Signficance Of Baby McVay’s Middle Name

The baby’s middle name John is in honor of McVay’s grandfather, John McVay.

John McVay died on October 31, 2022; he was the San Francisco 49ers GM for five Super Bowl Championship teams.

McVay comes from a close family, and he believes his grandfather is smiling right now.

Veronika’s original due date was October 31 which would have marked the one year anniversary of John McVay’s death.

Congratulations to Sean, Veronika and the entire McVay family!

 

Wendi Oliveros

