The Los Angeles Rams shared a clever transaction update on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Delivered Jordan John McVay — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2023

Awesome News: It has been announced that #Rams HC Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn welcomed their son, Jordan John McVay into the world today. Congratulations to the McVay family 👏 pic.twitter.com/oZqD3vz4P2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 25, 2023

McVay talked about his newborn baby in a Wednesday news conference as the Rams prepare for their Week 8 game at Dallas.

He said:

“He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s feeling good, and what a blessing it is.”

In the weeks leading up to the birth, McVay indicated that if the baby was born on game day, he would miss the game.

He later said the baby would not come on game day which turned out to be a correct prediction.

#Rams HC Sean McVay on possibly missing a game for the birth of his son: “I’m not going to miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game.” Priorities 😂😂pic.twitter.com/OMipLn9GGM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2023

Signficance Of Baby McVay’s Middle Name

The baby’s middle name John is in honor of McVay’s grandfather, John McVay.

John McVay died on October 31, 2022; he was the San Francisco 49ers GM for five Super Bowl Championship teams.

The 49ers announce former General Manager John McVay passed away Monday at the age of 91. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team’s draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in his honor in 2016. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 1, 2022

Bill Walsh and John McVay reunited again. The two created magic for the #49ers. Now they get to do it again together. pic.twitter.com/Jdar4Td4Ok — #Random49ers (@Random49ers) November 1, 2022

McVay comes from a close family, and he believes his grandfather is smiling right now.

Veronika’s original due date was October 31 which would have marked the one year anniversary of John McVay’s death.

A special story behind new baby Jordan John McVay’s name. 💙 pic.twitter.com/AKZUFQY9Bk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2023

Congratulations to Sean, Veronika and the entire McVay family!