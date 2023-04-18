Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 35, probably feels like a broken record.

Since his injury-plagued 2022 season which was a huge letdown from the Super Bowl Championship that culminated the 2021 season, he has repeatedly been in the middle of retirement rumors.

Stafford went on his wife Kelly’s podcast back in December to shut them down, but they persisted.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

The good news is that the retirement rumors are finally being put to rest, and Stafford feels excited about the 2023 season.

He recently shared his mindset going into his 15th NFL season.

His offseason preparation will be more normal which is noteworthy since he did not throw during the 2022 offseason.

Stafford said:

“I think the part that I’m more excited about and is more fun for me is just being able to be as refreshed as I am coming back into this building,..We handed the ball off on every play or whatever…so it’s kind of nice that I’ll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do.”

The 2023 Rams Have Plenty Of Challenges

Coach Sean McVay is coming back which was not a given after the 2022 campaign.

The roster needs some compiling as there are currently only 45 players on the team, and 90 are needed for training camp.

Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, 28, was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

He is just one of the players who were part of the Super Bowl Championship team that is no longer there, just two years removed from their victory.

11 draft picks are on the docket but given the Rams’ history of trading away first-round picks, only 3 of those picks are in the top 77 with the first one being in the second round at number 36.

The Los Angeles Rams 2023 Schedule 49ers (2x)

Cardinals (2x)

Seahawks (2x)

Vs Eagles

Vs Commanders

Vs Steelers

Vs Browns

Vs Saints

@ Cowboys

@ Giants

@ Packers

@ Ravens

@ Bengals

@ Colts pic.twitter.com/nPcUQO4TK7 — Rams HQ 🏙️ (@RAMSHQNFL) January 9, 2023

The schedule is a tough one as the Rams take on their NFC West opponents two times in addition to games with NFC East and AFC North teams.

Seven playoff teams including the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles await the Rams in a year where they are motivated to dispel the rumors that they are a once-and-done playoff and Super Bowl contender with QB1 Stafford.