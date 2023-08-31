MMA

Manon Fiorot Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

Garrett Kerman
The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

In Fiorot’s last fight, she won a unanimous decision against the former flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $38,000, with a win bonus and promotional bonus she walked away with an estimated $80,500

Manon Fiorot’s Net Worth

Manon Fiorot has only been in the UFC for two years and she has made an estimated $600,000 during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Manon Fiorot has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2018 and cut his cloth on the UK regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2021.

Manon Fiorot’s UFC Record

Manon Fiorot holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-1 which includes 6 wins by knockout. She will look to improve his 5-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Paris.

Manon Fiorot’s Next Fight

Manon Fiorot will fight former UFC’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a 3-round co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC Paris. This fight will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Manon Fiorot (-195) making her the slight favorite.

Manon Fiorot’s, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Manon Fiorot fights out of Nice, France.

She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Aldric Cassata.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Nice, France
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 66″
  • Coach/Trainer:Aldric Cassata

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
