MLB News and Rumors

Mariners Trade For Second Baseman Kolten Wong

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Mariners Trade For Second Baseman Kolten Wong
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Seattle Mariners have finalized another trade this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers are trading Kolten Wong to Seattle in a package that nets them outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The Mariners are also receiving $1.75 million in cash considerations from the Brewers.

Friday’s trade is the second major trade that the Mariners have swung this offseason. Last month, they acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Same for the Brewers, who traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels on November 23rd.

Kolten Wong

Wong, 32, is a two-time Gold Glove winner at the 2nd base position with St. Louis. He spent the last two years in Milwaukee, where hit a combined .262/.337/.439. He hit a career-high 15 home runs in 2022, along with 24 doubles, and four triples, while stealing 17 bases. With Adam Fraizer currently a free agent, Wong slots in as the everyday second baseman.

Jesse Winker

Jesse Winker was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati last offseason along with Eugenio Suarez. He is a one-time All-Star with the Reds in 2021 and was known as a left-handed bat against right-handed pitchers. Upon his arrival to Seattle in 2022, he struggled mightily. In his one season with the Mariners, Winker only hit .219/.344/.344 in 136 games with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. In addition, Winker’s exit velocity (87.5), hard hit percentage (34.4%), and wins above replacement (-0.3) were career-lows. There were also reports citing a lack of work ethic from Winker.

Abraham Toro

Toro was acquired by the Mariners in 2021 from the Houston Astros. He had a promising first 60 games in Seattle, hitting .252/.328/.367 after the trade. However, his 2022 season did not go as smoothly. Toro was placed in a backup role with the acquisitions of Suarez and Fraizer. As a result, his production dropped to a .185/.239/.324 line in 109 games.

 

Topics  
Brewers Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game One-Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Soxs

Matt Boyd returns to the Detroit Tigers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
Rays Sign Veteran Pitcher Zach Eflin
Rays Sign Veteran Pitcher Zach Eflin
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
What Aaron Judge Wants From the San Francisco Giants, Says J.P. Morosi
What Aaron Judge Wants From the San Francisco Giants, Says J.P. Morosi
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
MLB Pitchers Should Stop Throwing Sliders To Aaron Judge — Here’s Why
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Dec 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19011689_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 30 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19078376_168396541_lowres-2
Reds sign catcher Luke Maile
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
Astros sign Jose Abreu
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top