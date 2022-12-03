Mariners Trade For Second Baseman Kolten Wong

The Seattle Mariners have finalized another trade this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers are trading Kolten Wong to Seattle in a package that nets them outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The Mariners are also receiving $1.75 million in cash considerations from the Brewers.

Friday’s trade is the second major trade that the Mariners have swung this offseason. Last month, they acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Same for the Brewers, who traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels on November 23rd.

We have acquired the two-time Gold Glove winner from the Brewers in exchange for Abraham Toro and Jesse Winker.

Kolten Wong

Wong, 32, is a two-time Gold Glove winner at the 2nd base position with St. Louis. He spent the last two years in Milwaukee, where hit a combined .262/.337/.439. He hit a career-high 15 home runs in 2022, along with 24 doubles, and four triples, while stealing 17 bases. With Adam Fraizer currently a free agent, Wong slots in as the everyday second baseman.

Jesse Winker

Jesse Winker was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati last offseason along with Eugenio Suarez. He is a one-time All-Star with the Reds in 2021 and was known as a left-handed bat against right-handed pitchers. Upon his arrival to Seattle in 2022, he struggled mightily. In his one season with the Mariners, Winker only hit .219/.344/.344 in 136 games with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. In addition, Winker’s exit velocity (87.5), hard hit percentage (34.4%), and wins above replacement (-0.3) were career-lows. There were also reports citing a lack of work ethic from Winker.

Abraham Toro

Toro was acquired by the Mariners in 2021 from the Houston Astros. He had a promising first 60 games in Seattle, hitting .252/.328/.367 after the trade. However, his 2022 season did not go as smoothly. Toro was placed in a backup role with the acquisitions of Suarez and Fraizer. As a result, his production dropped to a .185/.239/.324 line in 109 games.