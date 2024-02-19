At the onset of the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama found himself in a position few had successfully navigated in PGA Tour history. Since the turn of the century, only two players had trailed by six shots or more going into the last 18 holes and managed to clinch victory by a margin of three strokes or more. Ben Crane at the 2003 BellSouth Classic and Bubba Watson at the 2018 Travelers Championship were the exclusive members of this elite club.

However, Matsuyama rewrote the narrative with an incredible final round of the Genesis Open at the revered Riviera Country Club, securing his place among golfing legends.

The putt that sealed the deal @TheGenesisInv! 🏆 A moment @HidekiOfficial_ will never forget. pic.twitter.com/Cy8Ce3YgLo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2024

A Major Payday for Matsuyama

Trailing Patrick Cantlay by six strokes after three rounds, Matsuyama faced a daunting challenge. Yet, he rose to the occasion with a scintillating 9-under round of 62, clinching his ninth PGA Tour victory and finishing the week at 17-under par, three strokes ahead of runners-up Will Zalatoris and Luke List. Cantlay, unable to maintain his lead, would finish tied for fourth at 13-under following a final-round 72.

The Genesis Invitational, recognized as one of the PGA Tour’s prestigious Signature Events with a hefty $20 million purse, rewarded Matsuyama with a monumental $4 million winner’s share, the highest single on-course payday of his illustrious career. Notably, this amount nearly doubled Matsuyama’s earnings from his 2021 Masters triumph, showing how much purses continue to increase in professional golf.

A Record Final Round for Matsuyama

Matsuyama’s final round of 62 was nothing short of extraordinary, characterized by a flawless blend of precision and artistry. He burst out of the gates with birdies on the first three holes, establishing momentum that would carry him through the day. Despite a brief lull with six consecutive pars, Matsuyama reignited his charge with three consecutive birdies to start the back nine, including a breathtaking 46-foot putt that epitomized his mastery on the greens.

Here comes @HidekiOfficial_! After three birdies in a row, the 8-time TOUR winner is just one back of the lead @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/07RRustxA4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2024

With nerves of steel, Matsuyama weathered the pressure, culminating in a sensational finish with birdies on Nos. 15-17. Although he narrowly missed equaling Ted Tryba’s course record of 61, Matsuyama’s final round marked the lowest score ever recorded during the closing round of a PGA Tour event at Riviera.

The magnitude of Matsuyama’s triumph reverberated across the golfing world, highlighting his status as one of the sport’s premier talents despite not winning since the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. As he collected his winner’s check alongside two other recipients of seven-figure payouts, Matsuyama’s victory at the Genesis Invitational immortalized him in the annals of Riviera’s storied history. His winnings here at Riveria equaled $4 million. He earned $2,070,000 with his 2021 Masters victory. With his 32nd birthday on the horizon, Matsuyama reminded many that he was still a star in the sport and could win every time he tees it up.