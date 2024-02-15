The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from Riviera Country Club in California for the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Even though the tournament purse will stay the same in 2024, the winner’s share has increased by 11.1% from $3.6 million to $4 million. Learn more about the Genesis Invitational 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational will be teeing off from Riviera Country Club this weekend, as the world’s top golfers compete for a share of a $20 million purse. The winner will take home a record-breaking $4 million payout in 2024 and every player who makes the cut will earn at least $50,000.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational purse, prize money, and payouts.

Genesis Invitational 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Genesis Invitational was previously known as the Los Angeles Open. It’s one of the oldest golf tournaments on the Tour and was first played in Southern California in 1926. The event has been known under previous names, including the Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open and the Nissan Open.

Once again, the Genesis Invitational was marked a signature event in 2024 and will feature a lucrative $20 million purse. It’ll be the biggest payout on the Tour this season with the winner set to take home $4 million. In addition to the first-place prize, the top four finishers at the Riveria Golf Course are guaranteed at least $1 million.

Only the top 50 players will be paid out after the 36-hole cut. The 50th place player will take home $50,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th 840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th 430,000 14th $389,000 15th 369,000 16th $349,000 17th 329,000 18th $309,000 19th 289,000 20th $269,000 21st 250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd 216,000 24th $200,000 25th 184,000 26th $168,000 27th 161,000 28th $154,000 29th 147,000 30th $140,000 31st 133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd 119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th 99,000 38th $94,000 39th 90,000 40th $86,000 41st 82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd 74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Genesis Invitational Purse: Winner’s Payouts Up 11% From 2023

The signature events look a little different this year. While the purse is still valued at $20 million, payouts near the top of the leaderboard increased in 2024. The winner is set to take home $4 million, which is an 11% increase from last year. It will mark the fourth consecutive year that the winner’s share has increased at the Genesis Invitational.

Since the top 50 will only make the cut, the purse is divided differently this year favoring the top-placed finishers with each player in the top four guaranteed at least $1 million.

Check out the table below to view Genesis Invitational purses and winners since 2008.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Genesis Invitational 2024 TBD 20,000,000 4,000,000 2023 Jon Rahm 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Joaquín Niemann 12,000,000 2,160,000 2021 Max Homa 9,300,000 1,674,000 2020 Adam Scott (2) 9,300,000 1,674,000 Genesis Open 2019 J. B. Holmes 7,400,000 1,332,000 2018 Bubba Watson (3) 7,200,000 1,296,000 2017 Dustin Johnson 7,000,000 1,260,000 Northern Trust Open 2016 Bubba Watson (2) 6,800,000 1,224,000 2015 James Hahn 6,700,000 1,206,000 2014 Bubba Watson 6,700,000 1,206,000 2013 John Merrick 6,600,000 1,188,000 2012 Bill Haas 6,600,000 1,188,000 2011 Aaron Baddeley 6,500,000 1,170,000 2010 Steve Stricker 6,400,000 1,152,000 2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 6,300,000 1,134,000 2008 Phil Mickelson 6,200,000 1,116,000