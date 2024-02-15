Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Invitational Purse 2024: Winner's Share Set At $4 M and Increases 11%

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from Riviera Country Club in California for the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Even though the tournament purse will stay the same in 2024, the winner’s share has increased by 11.1% from $3.6 million to $4 million. Learn more about the Genesis Invitational 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational will be teeing off from Riviera Country Club this weekend, as the world’s top golfers compete for a share of a $20 million purse. The winner will take home a record-breaking $4 million payout in 2024 and every player who makes the cut will earn at least $50,000.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational purse, prize money, and payouts.

Genesis Invitational 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The Genesis Invitational was previously known as the Los Angeles Open. It’s one of the oldest golf tournaments on the Tour and was first played in Southern California in 1926. The event has been known under previous names, including the Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open and the Nissan Open.

Once again, the Genesis Invitational was marked a signature event in 2024 and will feature a lucrative $20 million purse. It’ll be the biggest payout on the Tour this season with the winner set to take home $4 million. In addition to the first-place prize, the top four finishers at the Riveria Golf Course are guaranteed at least $1 million.

Only the top 50 players will be paid out after the 36-hole cut. The 50th place player will take home $50,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,200,000
3rd $1,400,000
4th $1,000,000
5th 840,000
6th $760,000
7th $700,000
8th $646,000
9th $600,000
10th $556,000
11th $514,000
12th $472,000
13th 430,000
14th $389,000
15th 369,000
16th $349,000
17th 329,000
18th $309,000
19th 289,000
20th $269,000
21st 250,000
22nd $233,000
23rd 216,000
24th $200,000
25th 184,000
26th $168,000
27th 161,000
28th $154,000
29th 147,000
30th $140,000
31st 133,000
32nd $126,000
33rd 119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th 99,000
38th $94,000
39th 90,000
40th $86,000
41st 82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd 74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $56,000
49th $54,000
50th $52,000

Genesis Invitational Purse: Winner’s Payouts Up 11% From 2023

The signature events look a little different this year. While the purse is still valued at $20 million, payouts near the top of the leaderboard increased in 2024. The winner is set to take home $4 million, which is an 11% increase from last year. It will mark the fourth consecutive year that the winner’s share has increased at the Genesis Invitational.

Since the top 50 will only make the cut, the purse is divided differently this year favoring the top-placed finishers with each player in the top four guaranteed at least $1 million.

Check out the table below to view Genesis Invitational purses and winners since 2008.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Genesis Invitational
2024 TBD 20,000,000 4,000,000
2023 Jon Rahm 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Joaquín Niemann 12,000,000 2,160,000
2021 Max Homa 9,300,000 1,674,000
2020 Adam Scott (2) 9,300,000 1,674,000
Genesis Open
2019 J. B. Holmes 7,400,000 1,332,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) 7,200,000 1,296,000
2017 Dustin Johnson 7,000,000 1,260,000
Northern Trust Open
2016 Bubba Watson (2) 6,800,000 1,224,000
2015 James Hahn 6,700,000 1,206,000
2014 Bubba Watson 6,700,000 1,206,000
2013 John Merrick 6,600,000 1,188,000
2012 Bill Haas 6,600,000 1,188,000
2011 Aaron Baddeley 6,500,000 1,170,000
2010 Steve Stricker 6,400,000 1,152,000
2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 6,300,000 1,134,000
2008 Phil Mickelson 6,200,000 1,116,000
Golf News and Rumors
