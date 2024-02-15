The PGA Tour season will continue this week, as the world’s top golfers tee off from Riviera Country Club in California for the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Even though the tournament purse will stay the same in 2024, the winner’s share has increased by 11.1% from $3.6 million to $4 million. Learn more about the Genesis Invitational 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational purse, prize money, and payouts.
Genesis Invitational 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The Genesis Invitational was previously known as the Los Angeles Open. It’s one of the oldest golf tournaments on the Tour and was first played in Southern California in 1926. The event has been known under previous names, including the Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open and the Nissan Open.
Once again, the Genesis Invitational was marked a signature event in 2024 and will feature a lucrative $20 million purse. It’ll be the biggest payout on the Tour this season with the winner set to take home $4 million. In addition to the first-place prize, the top four finishers at the Riveria Golf Course are guaranteed at least $1 million.
Only the top 50 players will be paid out after the 36-hole cut. The 50th place player will take home $50,000.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Genesis Invitational prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,200,000
|3rd
|$1,400,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|840,000
|6th
|$760,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$646,000
|9th
|$600,000
|10th
|$556,000
|11th
|$514,000
|12th
|$472,000
|13th
|430,000
|14th
|$389,000
|15th
|369,000
|16th
|$349,000
|17th
|329,000
|18th
|$309,000
|19th
|289,000
|20th
|$269,000
|21st
|250,000
|22nd
|$233,000
|23rd
|216,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|184,000
|26th
|$168,000
|27th
|161,000
|28th
|$154,000
|29th
|147,000
|30th
|$140,000
|31st
|133,000
|32nd
|$126,000
|33rd
|119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|99,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$56,000
|49th
|$54,000
|50th
|$52,000
Genesis Invitational Purse: Winner’s Payouts Up 11% From 2023
The signature events look a little different this year. While the purse is still valued at $20 million, payouts near the top of the leaderboard increased in 2024. The winner is set to take home $4 million, which is an 11% increase from last year. It will mark the fourth consecutive year that the winner’s share has increased at the Genesis Invitational.
Since the top 50 will only make the cut, the purse is divided differently this year favoring the top-placed finishers with each player in the top four guaranteed at least $1 million.
Check out the table below to view Genesis Invitational purses and winners since 2008.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Genesis Invitational
|2024
|TBD
|20,000,000
|4,000,000
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Joaquín Niemann
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2021
|Max Homa
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2020
|Adam Scott (2)
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|Genesis Open
|2019
|J. B. Holmes
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Northern Trust Open
|2016
|Bubba Watson (2)
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2015
|James Hahn
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2013
|John Merrick
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2012
|Bill Haas
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2011
|Aaron Baddeley
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2010
|Steve Stricker
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2009
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2008
|Phil Mickelson
|6,200,000
|1,116,000