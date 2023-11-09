NFL News and Rumors

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not off to a great start in his second season. Below, we explore Matt Eberflus’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Matt Eberflus Contract And Salary

The Bears hired Eberflus as their 17th head coach in franchise history on January 27, 2022.

As a first-time head coach, Eberflus signed a four-year contract worth an estimated $4.5 million annually.

Most first-time head coaches make anywhere from $3 million to $5 million annually.

Matt Eberflus Net Worth

Eberflus has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Eberflus is in the second year of his head coaching contract, the biggest driver for his net worth.

However, Eberflus has been an NFL assistant coach since 2009.

Matt Eberflus Head Coaching Record

Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during the team‚Äôs pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the Bears’ Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, Eberflus holds a head coaching record of 5-21 (.192).

In his first season, Eberflus went 3-14. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they traded it away to the Carolina Panthers for D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks.

In 2023, the Bears are 2-7.

Before Chicago, Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2018-2021), Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2011-2017), and the linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010).

Matt Eberflus Wife

Eberflus is married to Kelly Eberflus. Together, they have two daughters.

Bears
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top