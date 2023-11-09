Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not off to a great start in his second season. Below, we explore Matt Eberflus’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Matt Eberflus Contract And Salary

We have hired Colts DC Matt Eberflus as our head coach. Welcome to Chicago, Coach! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 28, 2022

The Bears hired Eberflus as their 17th head coach in franchise history on January 27, 2022.

As a first-time head coach, Eberflus signed a four-year contract worth an estimated $4.5 million annually.

Most first-time head coaches make anywhere from $3 million to $5 million annually.

Matt Eberflus Net Worth

Eberflus has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Eberflus is in the second year of his head coaching contract, the biggest driver for his net worth.

However, Eberflus has been an NFL assistant coach since 2009.

Matt Eberflus Head Coaching Record

Heading into the Bears’ Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, Eberflus holds a head coaching record of 5-21 (.192).

In his first season, Eberflus went 3-14. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they traded it away to the Carolina Panthers for D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks.

In 2023, the Bears are 2-7.

Before Chicago, Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2018-2021), Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2011-2017), and the linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010).

Matt Eberflus Wife

Eberflus is married to Kelly Eberflus. Together, they have two daughters.