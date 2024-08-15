Featured

Matt LaFleur Annoyed By WR1 Debate

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Despite now having the highest paid quarterback in league history in Jordan Love, some peers are still concerned about the Packers’ receiver situation. Do not tell head coach, Matt LaFleur, that though, as he has been on record saying he believes the team has multiple number one receivers. He also recently had this to say about the debate:

“I wanna vomit every time I hear ‘number one wide receiver’, to be honest with you. It drives me crazy. It’s something that you guys talk about. I feel like we’ve gotta bunch of them.” 

“The beauty of them is they’re all capable of doing many things which gives us a lot of versatility from an offensive perspective in terms of how we use these guys and deploy their talents. Especially those top four guys. They’re all capable of being a number one in some capacity…”

Green Bay has not found a true superstar wideout ever since they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they do have some young players who could eventually develop into significant playmakers for Jordan Love and company. 

Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFleur, Sick of WR1 Talks 

Green Bay’s Stable of Receivers

While there is no true star on Green Bay’s receiving corps, there are plenty of scrappy players who can make big plays at any time. Christian Watson was a first-round pick for a reason. He is coming off a season where he logged 15.1 receiving yards per reception. Jayden Reed is a young player with a ton of raw potential and is projected to have a breakout season by many NFL experts. Not to mention, Romeo Doubs also showed flashes of potential this past year. While the Packers may not possess a superstar like Davante Adams anymore, they still have a good stable of reliable young players at the receiver position.  

Can the Packers Retake the NFC North This Year? 

The NFC North is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing divisions. Many expect the Detroit Lions to win it again, but the Green Bay Packers proved they can survive life without Aaron Rodgers last season. Not to mention, the Chicago Bears look improved and will have a new quarterback in rookie, Caleb Williams, leading the way. This division could very well see three teams sneak into the playoff picture. It will be tough, especially with how hungry the Lions are to prove they were not a one-year fluke, but Green Bay certainly has the talent to win the NFC North.

