Matthew Dellavedova works out with Kings, seeks NBA return

Matthew Dellavedova worked out with the Kings in Las Vegas this week. The 6-foot-3, 200 lb. guard has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season. Even then, the nine-year veteran appeared in just 13 games with the Cavaliers two seasons ago. He missed several games due to multiple injuries, such as a neck strain, concussion and an appendectomy.

When Mike Brown was head coach of the Cavaliers, Dellavedova went undrafted in 2013. He earned his first career start during his rookie 2013-14 season. Brown was announced as the Kings’ next coach in May. Per multiple sources, the Kings have three open roster spots. Veterans Quinn Cook and Shabazz Muhammad are practicing in Las Vegas as well.

Matthew Dellavedova has a chance to make an NBA comeback

Now, Dellavedova has a path back into the NBA, but the guard has to stay healthy. The Kings are striving to add depth to their backcourt. In his final four seasons, he averaged less than 20 minutes played per game. So, he will likely have his minutes limited once again if the veteran qualifies for a roster spot.

Additionally, on Jul. 9, 2021, the guard signed a three-year deal with Melbourne United of the National Basketball League (NBL). Last season, in a total of 27 games played in the Australian league, the guard averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

He ranked fifth in the NBL for total assists (133) and sixth for assists per game (4.9). The guard was selected All-NBL Second Team in 2022. In Melbourne’s 88-84 win against Illawarra on Jan. 16, Matthew Dellavedova sank seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points.

Dellavedova would fit in with Sacramento

Moreover, in the guard’s 2020-21 season with the Cavaliers, he averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game prior to his unfortunate injuries. Quite a few fans would consider Dellavedova old, injury prone and washed up. However, he seems to have a little bit left in the tank.

Regarding noteworthy NBA performances, in the Cavaliers’ 104-102 win over the Nuggets on Mar. 7, 2020, Matthew Dellavedova finished his performance with a career-high 14 assists. And in the Cavs’ 116-109 loss to the Pelicans on April 11, 2021, the guard ended his outing with 7 points and 10 assists in 34 minutes played.

During the 2015 NBA Finals, Dellavedova scored a playoff career-high 20 points in the Cavs’ 96-91 win over the Warriors in Game 3. Evident by his latest performances in the NBL, the veteran can still play at a high level. Dellavedova turns 32 in September. He would be a solid addition for the Kings, backing up De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.

Plus, the team agreed to sign Malik Monk to a two-year, $19 million contract this offseason. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with the Lakers last season.

And the Kings traded Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Kevin Huerter. The fourth-year guard/forward averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game with Atlanta in the 2021-22 season. Other articles pertaining to Matthew Dellavedova are on the main page.

