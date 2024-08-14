Matthew Stafford Hoping to Play “Three of Four,” More Seasons

The Los Angeles Rams will have their signal caller, Matthew Stafford, for the distant future. The one-time Super Bowl champion recently stated that he hopes to play at least three or four more seasons before retiring from the league.

“I appreciate this game,” Stafford said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “It’s given me a ton. I hope I got three or four [seasons] left in me. We’ll see. Every year’s a new year. But I do feel good.”

The Rams bounced back last season and made the Wild Card. They have enough talent to be a sleeper this year. Key players from the Super Bowl winning squad like Stafford himself and wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, will play a vital role.

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback, Matthew Stafford, Hoping to Continue Playing For a Few More Seasons

Matthew Stafford’s NFL Resume

There is no question that Matthew Stafford will be in the NFL Hall of Fame one day. The question is whether he will be on the first ballot. Remember, he spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Lions before they started to become the darlings of the NFC. Some notable accomplishments on Stafford’s resume include a Super Bowl win, two Pro Bowl selections, and a Comeback Player of the Year Award.

As for his numbers, he has logged 56,047 passing yards, a completion percentage of 63.2 percent, 357 passing touchdowns to 180 interceptions, and a passer rating of 91.0. The Los Angeles Rams seem to be content with Matthew Stafford for the time being. As a result, expect to see the veteran quarterback in the blue and yellow for the foreseeable future.

Is He a First-Ballot Hall-of-Famer?

Whether or not Stafford makes it to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot will be heavily dictated by how his next few seasons go for him and the Rams. As of now, he probably would not make it on the first ballot. However, if the Rams win one more Super Bowl in the next few seasons, conversations surrounding this topic could start to generate new narratives. One thing is for certain, Matthew Stafford will most definitely be in the Hall of Fame one day considering the career he has had so far. As alluded to already, the question is if he will get in on the first year of his eligibility. All in all, the Rams have to feel confident knowing they will have one of the better signal callers in the NFL for the next few years.