Ja’Marr Chase Puts Cooper Kupp On NFL WR Mount Rushmore

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase named his Mount Rushmore of NFL WRs, which included Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of wide receivers doesn’t include Randy Moss 👀 https://t.co/qvmw4iL2i2 pic.twitter.com/esO7pW8dnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2023

On Tuesday, Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated asked Chase to name his Mount Rushmore of NFL wide receivers.

“Alright, Imma do Calvin Johnson,” Chase said. “I gotta get Antonio Brown in there … Gotta throw Kupp in there with the triple crown, and Jerry Rice of course.”

The inclusion of Kupp is a bit surprising since he still plays for the Rams. However, Kupp’s 2021 triple-crown season of 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns makes him worthy of a spot on the list.

When asked why he left off Randy Moss or Terrell Owens, Chase said he’s “not knockin’ ’em.” Chase pointed out that only four receivers can make the list, so some greats had to be left out.

“I’d add Ocho [Chad Johnson] in there too if I could,” Chase said.

Ja’Marr Chase Is One Of The NFL’s Best Wide Receivers

Ja’Marr Chase (@Real10jayy__) says the Bengals’ rivalry with the “toxic” Chiefs is the NFL’s best: https://t.co/ic0uau0dfh pic.twitter.com/xfxJgKO1MH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2023

In two seasons, Chase has quickly become one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Since the 2021 season, Chase has caught 168 passes for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Bengals open the season in Cleveland against the Browns at 1 p.m. ET on September 10.

