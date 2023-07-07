Matthew Wolff has responded to the comments made by his LIV Golf teammate Brooks Koepka. The Smash GC captain accused Wolff of quitting on the course. In a statement sent to Sports Illustrated, Wolff responded to the saddening comments made by Koepka.

“I read the SI interview with our Captain Brooks Koepka and it was beyond disappointing to me. When I chose to join his Team in 2023, I did so with much optimism about my new home as part of Team Smash and equally as important the chance to be around and learn from a player of Brooks’s stature,” Wolff told SI. “Like everyone who has ever played the game at the highest level, I have had competitive moments in the past that I feel I have let myself down and even others in our new team environment. This has been quite difficult for me. My challenges on and off the golf course with my mental health has been well documented. I deal with those challenges every day.”

Matthew Wolff Calls Brooks Koepka’s Comments ‘Heartbreaking’

Earlier this week Koepka ripped Wolff, his LIV Golf teammate, for his poor play and perceived lack of commitment. Wolff has now responded.https://t.co/tV9ZnHCDoR — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) July 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Koepka expressed his frustration with Wolff in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Koepka accused Wolff of not giving any effort.

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing,” Koepka said. “I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough. I’ve basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent’s wasted.”

Although Wolff has struggled, the LIV Golf member believes Koepka’s comments should have been addressed differently.

“While my 2023 season has not been all I had hoped for to this point, I have made positive strides in managing my life and feel like my game is turning for the positive,” Wolff told SI. “To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking. It’s not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently.”

Matthew Wolff Looks To Turn Things Around In London

After a promising start to the 2023 LIV Golf season, with three top-12 finishes in three events, Wolff has finished 41st or worse in four of the last five events. Still, Wolff remains focused to work on his game and improve despite Koepka’s disapproval.

“I’m moving forward and won’t ever give up on myself,” Wolff said. “While on-course results may not appear now to be positive indicators, I’m trying to win an even BIGGER game with my life.”

The first round of the LIV Golf Invitational London occurred earlier today. Koepka finished T33 +1, while Wolff finished T38 +2.

Golf Betting Guides 2023