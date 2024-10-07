Maxx Crosby Wants to Remain With Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders star pass-rusher, Maxx Crosby, is not going anywhere anytime soon. Crosby has been the subject of a few trade rumors following the drama surrounding the organization recently. The Raiders have been one of the most inconsistent teams to start the NFL season. However, he made it abundantly clear after the Raiders’ 34-18 defeat to the Denver Broncos that he wants to remain a Raider.

“You think I’m not used to this s— going on?” Crosby told reporters with a laugh. “It is what it is. I’ve been dealing with it my whole career, so it is what it is.”

Crosby acknowledged trade talk involving his name disturbed him.

“I take a lot of heat and I could do it … I’ve been through that,” he said. “But don’t speak about me when you don’t know what’s going on and you’re speaking for me … or speaking about the organization, ‘Oh, something must be going on with Maxx.’

“Come on bro, you know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s— tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere.” Crosby showed a tattoo of the Raiders logo on his right elbow.

“It is just funny,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of people that have a lot to say when they really don’t know what’s going on.”

The Raiders are now 2-3 after their loss in Denver. Many also suspect star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to be traded sometime soon after his recent trade request.

His Impact

Crosby has been arguably the most consistent figure for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has solidified himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the game. For Crosby’s career, he has recorded 57 sacks, 95 tackles for a loss, and 338 combined tackles. On top of that, he has also logged nine forced fumbles, 20 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and has led the league in tackles for a loss two different times. During those two campaigns, Crosby had 22 and 23 tackles for a loss. He is simply a wrecking ball for the Vegas defensive line and the Raiders would be foolish to trade away their best player. Not just their best player, but arguably their best player they have had in years. All in all, Maxx Crosby fits the silver and black and he will continue to wear those colors for the foreseeable future.