Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Scored TD On Hail Mary Pick-6 Against New York Jets

Wendi Oliveros
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recorded his first career Pick-6 in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets.

Holland did it in the most improbable way at the end of the second quarter.

He caught a Haily Mary pass from Jets quarterback Tim Boyle in the end zone.

Holland ran it the entire length of the field for the score.

The 23-year-old third-year player, the No. 36 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon, will forever have this play attached to his career highlight reel.

This is his first interception of the season.

He had two in each of his previous seasons.

Check out Holland’s unbelievable play.

Holland played both wide receiver and defensive back at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California.

His previous offensive experience was evident with his soft hands and composure during this play.

In a quick interview before going into the locker room at halftime, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commended Holland for his excellent playmaking skills.

FS1’s Emmanuel Acho said that defensive backs may rethink the strategy of batting down the ball on Hail Mary plays.

Next Gen Stats said that on the play, Holland traveled 124.4 yards (25.4 yards to get positioned to make the interception and 99 yards on the runback).

This is the greatest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.

MetLife Stadium was silent as stunned Jets fans could not believe what they just saw, and Jets fans have seen a lot of unpleasant things this season.

The Dolphins lead the game 17-6 at halftime.

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

