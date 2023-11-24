Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recorded his first career Pick-6 in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets.

Holland did it in the most improbable way at the end of the second quarter.

He caught a Haily Mary pass from Jets quarterback Tim Boyle in the end zone.

Holland ran it the entire length of the field for the score.

The 23-year-old third-year player, the No. 36 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon, will forever have this play attached to his career highlight reel.

This is his first interception of the season.

He had two in each of his previous seasons.

Check out Holland’s unbelievable play.

Dolphins ⛄️ Jevon Holland makes magic with incredible Black Friday Hail Mary pick-6: pic.twitter.com/wlQPbye939 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 24, 2023

Holland played both wide receiver and defensive back at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California.

His previous offensive experience was evident with his soft hands and composure during this play.

In a quick interview before going into the locker room at halftime, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commended Holland for his excellent playmaking skills.

“He caught the ball and relied on his instincts.” Mike McDaniel runs @KayleeHartung through Jevon Holland’s pick-six.#BlackFridayNFL pic.twitter.com/BVJtxXnPF2 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 24, 2023

FS1’s Emmanuel Acho said that defensive backs may rethink the strategy of batting down the ball on Hail Mary plays.

Jevon Holland is gonna have DB’s of all ages breaking the rule of: “bat down HailMarys!” — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 24, 2023

Next Gen Stats said that on the play, Holland traveled 124.4 yards (25.4 yards to get positioned to make the interception and 99 yards on the runback).

This is the greatest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.

MetLife Stadium was silent as stunned Jets fans could not believe what they just saw, and Jets fans have seen a lot of unpleasant things this season.

Jevon Holland has more yards than the Jets offense 😆 pic.twitter.com/Y8H4Z1v83S — ColoRADo Fins Fan (@13StanMarino) November 24, 2023

The Dolphins lead the game 17-6 at halftime.