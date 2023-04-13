Miami Heat Could Go After Damian Lillard, Says Brian Windhorst

Damian Lillard has long preached loyalty over ring chasing, but he hasn’t held back when regarding his feelings about the future of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Early this week during player exit interviews, Lillard expressed his frustration with the team’s rebuilding process, and he doubled down on those notions when he spoke to Stephen A. Smith during the Play-In game broadcast on Thursday night.

Windhorst Likes Heat’s Chances If Damian Lillard Is Available

Brian Windhorst on Damian Lillard’s situation in Portland “The team I’m watching is the Miami Heat…this is what the Heat do, the Heat hunt stars.” pic.twitter.com/Cj1niW79gR — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) April 13, 2023

In regard to bringing in more talent:

“If we can’t do something significant like that, we won’t have a chance to compete on that level. Not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too.”

The team has spent off-season after off-season signing middling rotations players to run alongside Lillard, and their return on the CJ McCollum trade has proven to be lackluster. So while he has always said that he will remain loyal, it appears that there is the possibility of a breaking point.

He could be afraid to ask for a trade. Given his stance on remaining with the team that drafted him, it is likely that Lillard would prefer not to join the likes of Anthony Davis or James Harden in demanding that he be dealt, so the Blazers may just have to take the hint.

Trading Lillard Could Prove To Be Tricky

If no significant improvements are made, Damian Lillard believes he must make a decision about his future in Portland 👀pic.twitter.com/2qvvXvtGO8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 13, 2023

Trading Lillard will prove to be a bit tricky, given that he is owed so much money over the next two seasons. But he is still one of the best shooters and most effective players in the league, and is coming off of the best scoring season of his career.

There will be plenty of suitors that would come calling should Portland make him available, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Miami Heat will be big players in the potential sweepstakes.

When speaking with Stephen A. Smith on Thursday, after pointing out the troubles that the Blazers will have in acquiring another star to go alongside Lillard, Windhorst labeled the Miami Heat as the team to watch should Lillard be on the move.

He said that the Heat are ready for their next superstar, that this is “what the Heat do, the Heat hunt stars.” He goes on to explain that Miami would have the necessary assets to get a deal done, and that pairing Lillard with Jimmy Butler would be a good match for career timelines.

Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points on 46/37/91 shooting splits in 2023. He is owed over $45 million next season.

