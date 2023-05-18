Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is quickly earning the reputation of being the LeBron James of the NFL.

Parsons is an NBA fan and has been a spectator at various NBA playoff games this year.

The problem is that he has a different team jersey almost every time fans see him.

The Duality of Man starring Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/nhD26Mzm5v — Roy Burton (@TheBSLine) May 18, 2023

Even Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum noticed this and said something about it to Parsons in the pregame last night.

Celtics star Jason Tatum called out #Cowboys star Micah Parsons for wearing a Sixers jersey last series and now wearing a Boston one 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/qHJxzWzF93 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 18, 2023

Tatum knew that Parsons was wearing a 76ers jersey during the 76ers series with the Celtics.

When he called Parsons out on it, he did not get a quality answer.

Because Parsons grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, his allegiance to the 76ers would make sense as they are the local team.

However, days later sporting a Celtics jersey is odd.

The only defense Parsons offered on social media is that he did not pay for the jersey.

If y’all think I bought this jersey!! y’all are outta your minds!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2023

Fans were not having it because they said he did not need to wear it at all.

And they had plenty to say about the clashing blue plaid shirt underneath the green Celtics jersey.

Social media did some digging and found more evidence of Parsons’ changing allegiance to NBA teams.

The LeBron of the NFL 😭 pic.twitter.com/xfm11OgcfJ — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 18, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors could also be Micah’s favorite teams.

Who does this remind sports fans of?

King James himself has the same issue.

For years, fans have been trying to figure out who his favorite NFL team is.

LeBron James’s Favorite NFL Team

Parsons has taken a page out of James’s playbook in terms of team loyalty.

James’s hometown team is the Cleveland Browns whom he claims to be a lifelong fan of.

Oh look it’s LeBron James the Dallas Cowboy, Cleveland Browns, LA Rams, LA Chargers fan https://t.co/hkapRK7VRH — Dylan (@Buckeye4lyf) January 13, 2019

He has also publicly said that he is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

And since he has been in Los Angeles, he has also publicly supported both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Conclusion

This is fun off-season chatter for NFL fans.

Philadelphia fans are probably legitimately not happy with Parsons for wearing the Celtics jersey and for playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Otherwise, people do not really care but find it fascinating to watch Parsons wear free merchandise from each team that advances through the NBA playoffs.