Michael Bidwell, Owner Of The Arizona Cardinals, Accused Of Fostering Toxic Workplace

Wendi Oliveros
Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic is reporting that the Arizona Cardinals‘ principal owner Michael Bidwell has presided over a toxic workplace.

Kahler spoke with current and former employees, and there were several takeaways about Bidwell’s behavior.

  1. He micromanaged employees and got involved in matters that he did not need to be involved in.
  2. Bidwell had “unwritten” rules about female employees, what they wore, and how they interacted with the male employees.

To make things worse, the employees had no recourse since the team did not have a human resources director from 2008 to 2021.

Kahler’s report reinforces that the Cardinals organization needs improvement in several areas.

The NFL Players Association recently conducted a survey of players on each team.

The purpose was to help their peers understand the working conditions in each organization.

Eight categories were covered including the treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

In March 2023, the results were publicized, and the Cardinals ranked 31st out of 32 teams (Washington Commanders were last).

The Cardinals got F grades in five of eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, training room, and locker room.

Also, the Cardinals are the only NFL team to deduct food expenses from players’ paychecks when they eat at the facility.

These are two separate snapshots of an organization that needs to improve from the inside out in order to attract high-quality talent.

With all of this behind-the-scenes information coming out during the season, it casts even more scrutiny on the 1-4 Cardinals.

The Cardinals’ next game is against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM EDT.

Cardinals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top