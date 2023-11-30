Michael Irvin Never Wants His No. 88 Jersey Retired

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin never wants his jersey number retired.

Irvin relishes being one of the Cowboys players who wore No. 88.

He recently explained his logic to Jimmy Kimmel.

What Irvin Said

In his mind, retiring the number is the end.

Fans occasionally would glance at the rafters in Cowboys Stadium and think of him.

However, without it being retired, other great players can wear it, and continue the legacy, and Irvin can be thought of as one of the torchbearers creating history with the number.

Specifically, he says with Cee Dee Lamb wearing it right now, if Lamb misses a catch, they say Irvin would have caught it.

If he catches it, Lamb is compared with Irvin.

CeeDee Lamb last three games 11 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD

11 REC, 191 YDS

12 REC, 158 YDS, 2 TD On pace to break Michael Irvin’s single season receiving record. pic.twitter.com/aJr1fhqQIj — Fantasy Football Dudes (@TFFDudes) November 13, 2023

Lamb is knocking on the door of Irvin’s 1995 single-season records for receptions (111) and yards (1,603).

Thus far in 2023, Lamb has 78 receptions and 1,066 yards.

Irvin revels in Lamb’s successes and calls it “getting his flowers” while he is still alive.

Former #Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin on @JimmyKimmelLive talking about the legacy of No. 88 and why he never wants the number retired. Irvin is truly 1-of-1 and so is the brotherhood of 88 🤟#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/DqjTOqHp5O — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 30, 2023

The “88 Club” Is An Impressive Group

Before Irvin, Drew Pearson wore the number from 1973 to 1983.

Irvin wore it from 1988 to 1999.

Dez Bryant wore it from 2010-2017, and Lamb has been wearing it since 2020.

Last fall, the four gathered for a Chipotle advertisement that thrilled Cowboys fans.

Chipotle’s new ad, “The 88 Club,” features four Dallas Cowboys receivers known for the number: ▪️ Drew Pearson

▪️ Michael Irvin

▪️ Dez Bryant

▪️ CeeDee Lamb The production marked the first time the group had met in-person. pic.twitter.com/eGF6IYKVNJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2022