NFL News and Rumors

Michael Irvin Never Wants His No. 88 Jersey Retired

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Michael Irvin

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin never wants his jersey number retired.

Irvin relishes being one of the Cowboys players who wore No. 88.

He recently explained his logic to Jimmy Kimmel.

What Irvin Said

In his mind, retiring the number is the end.

Fans occasionally would glance at the rafters in Cowboys Stadium and think of him.

However, without it being retired, other great players can wear it, and continue the legacy, and Irvin can be thought of as one of the torchbearers creating history with the number.

Specifically, he says with Cee Dee Lamb wearing it right now, if Lamb misses a catch, they say Irvin would have caught it.

If he catches it, Lamb is compared with Irvin.

Lamb is knocking on the door of Irvin’s 1995 single-season records for receptions (111) and yards (1,603).

Thus far in 2023, Lamb has 78 receptions and 1,066 yards.

Irvin revels in Lamb’s successes and calls it “getting his flowers” while he is still alive.

The “88 Club” Is An Impressive Group

Before Irvin, Drew Pearson wore the number from 1973 to 1983.

Irvin wore it from 1988 to 1999.

Dez Bryant wore it from 2010-2017, and Lamb has been wearing it since 2020.

Last fall, the four gathered for a Chipotle advertisement that thrilled Cowboys fans.

 

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers
Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Flacco
Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), on injured reserve
Jets Open Aaron Rodgers’ Practice Window: When Will QB Play Again?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins’ Safety Jevon Holland’s Pick-Six Costs TCL $1 million in Free TVs
Dolphins’ Safety Jevon Holland’s Pick-Six Costs TCL $1 million in Free TVs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC and NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 13
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top