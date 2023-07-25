Brooklyn Nets’ small forward Mikal Bridges made some interesting revelations on Paul George’s podcast. Bridges talked about getting dealt for Kevin Durant, making jokes around the trade deadline, and revealed one NBA player that he thinks is on his way to becoming a star.

Mikal Bridges appeared on Podcast P with Paul George and revealed one player in the NBA that could become a star if given the opportunity.

Bridges was asked which role player in the league could “be the man” and “be a star” in the NBA.

The Nets’ star was quick to name Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby as a player that could become a franchise player if given the opportunity.

After all, Bridges was a role player in Phoenix behind Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton prior to being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant. After the deal, Bridges blossomed into one of the league’s best young two-way players, averaging 26.1 points per game in 27 contests with Brooklyn.

Now, he thinks Anunoby could be primed to follow in his footsteps.

Check out the video below.

Mikal Bridges disse no podcast do Paul George que se OG Anunoby tiver mais a bola nas mãos, ele poderá atingir o nível de um All-Star. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kH82kBkg80 — Raptors Brasil 🦖 (@RaptorsBrazil) July 24, 2023

Can O.G. Anunoby Turn Into A Star In Toronto?

Known as one of the league’s top defenders, Anunoby scored 16.8 points per game last season, which was actually down from 17.1 points per game the year prior.

However, the 26-year-old was surgical with his efficiency, improving his field goal percentage, 3-point shooting percentage, and free throw percentage en route to arguably his most efficient season in a Raptors uniform.

Now with Fred VanVleet in Houston, Anunoby could be asked to take on an even bigger role on offense. Last season, Toronto was 6.7 points per 100 possessions worse without VanVleet on the floor.

Scottie Barnes is expected to take on some extra ball-handling duties in Toronto, but it’s Anunoby that could benefit the most from his departure. VanVleet shot the ball more than 16 times per game, including nearly nine times per game from beyond the arc.

VanVleet also finished the season with a usage rate of 22.5 percent, meaning that he’s leaving plenty of touches behind in a Raptors offense that will be desperate for some scoring from outside the paint.

Anunoby will be called on to replace a good chunk of that production, especially from 3-point range, where he has shot 38 percent or better in three of the past four seasons.

